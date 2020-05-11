Kidney Cancer Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Top Key Players During 2016-2022

The occurrence of kidney cancer has increased in the recent years. Excessive smoking, rise in obesity because of sedentary life routines and increased consumption of alcohol are some of the causes of kidney cancer. The most common type of cancer is Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), also known as renal cell cancer or renal cell adenocarcinoma. Almost 9 out of 10 kidney cancers are renal cell carcinomas. Another type of kidney cancer present among a few individuals is transitional cell carcinoma (TCC). 5% to 10% of the kidney cancer patients in the U.S. suffer from this type of cancer.

Immunotherapies or targeted therapies are the most common prescribed treatments for kidney cancer. Sometimes RCC cannot be treated by surgeries alone. Especially if a person has developed metastatic cancer, additional treatment regimens could be recommended. Since the targeted therapies are known to act at the cellular level, their effectiveness and accuracy increases with reduced toxicity. The only life-prolonging treatment regimens that are available to patients with advanced stage metastatic tumor are the kidney cancer drugs.

Market Dynamics

Due to the various factors such as increasing geriatric population, rising occurrences of kidney cancer and approval of novel drugs, the global kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market is expected to grow at a stable rate during the forecast period. However, there are also some limiting factors that may negatively impact the growth of the market, such as increasing preference for generic drugs variants and high prices of branded cancer drugs.

Drivers:

Increasing kidney cancer cases

Technological developments

Drug innovations with regard to the kidney cancer

Government initiatives

Rise in aging populace

Advanced health care

Upsurge in awareness about kidney diseases and their existing therapies in the market

Increasing health care expenditure

Restraints:

Rise in number of patent expirations

Rise in use of generic drugs

Low success rate in clinical trials

Regulatory affairs

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of global kidney cancer therapeutics & diagnostic market based on:

Type

o Renal cell carcinoma

o Transitional Cell Cancer

o Renal sarcoma

o Other rare types

Major tests

o Cystoscopy

o Biopsy

o Intravenous pyelogram

o CT Scan an

o Kidney Ultrasound.

Geography

o Asia-Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Latin America

Opportunities

North America dominates the global kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market. The major factor driving the growth in this region is the increasing number of kidney cancer cases. However, the region of Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Rising patient base suffering from RCC, growing patient awareness and lower costs of drug production are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Key Players

Bayer

Hoffmann La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Pfizer

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen

Genentech

Cerulean Pharma

Seattle Genetics

