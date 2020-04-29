Joint Pain Injection Market Expected To Witness Huge Growth By Top Players Fidia Pharma USA, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Flexion Therapeutics, Seikagaku Corporation

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

Joint pain injections are medicinal fluids inserted in the body of patients to get faster relief from severe pain. The joint pain injections are used to reduce inflammation in the joints. There are several types of injections available in the market which are corticosteroids injections, hyaluronic acid (HA) injections, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and placental tissue matrix (PTM) injections.

The joint pain injection market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing prevalence of the osteoporosis, rise in the elderly population, increasing prevalence of the rheumatoid arthritis and others. The advancement in the field of pharmaceutical and orthobiologics are likely to create growth opportunities for the joint pain injection market.

Some of the Leading Key Players Influencing the market:-

Sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC, a Sanofi Company

Pnika Therapeutics, Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Ferring B.V

Biovefizer Inc

Antus

Fidia Pharma USA, Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc

Seikagaku Corporation

The “Global Joint Pain Injection Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of joint pain injection market with detailed market segmentation by injection, joint type, distribution channel and geography. The global joint pain injection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Joint pain injection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global joint pain injection market is segmented on the basis of injection, joint type and distribution channel. Based on the injection segment the market is classified as hyaluronic acid injections, corticosteroid injections and others. On the basis of joint type the market is segmented as knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hip and others. Based on distribution channel the market is classified as retail pharmacies, hospitals pharmacies and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting joint pain injection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the joint pain injection market in these regions.

