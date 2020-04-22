IV Equipment Market Industry Development Explored in Latest Research 2027 AngioDynamics, Terumo, BD, Fresenius, ICU Medical, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Smiths, Animas, arcomed

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 22,2020 – Intravenous (IV) insertion is a procedure, wherein a vein is pricked through the skin by a cannula to provide venous access. IV equipment are used in the procedure to infuse continuous or intermittent fluids or medication. The IV equipment consist of IV Fluids, IV Tubing and Assessment of an IV System.

The IV equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to growing geriatric population and rising prevalence rate of chronic diseases. In addition, increasing activities in R&D activities is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global IV equipment market is segmented on the basis product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, IV catheters, administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks and check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors and other IV equipment. On the basis of the end user, the market is classified as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centers and homecare settings.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IV equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The IV equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting IV equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IV equipment market in these regions.

