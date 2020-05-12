Intelligent Pump Market Expected To Grow Around USD 1 Billion At A CAGR Of 7.3% Till The Expected Forecast Period 2018-2027

Global Intelligent Pump Market Is Segmented By (Pump Type: Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps by Component: (Control System, Variable Drives, Pumps) By End-User: (Building Automation, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, Power Generation, Others)

Artificial intelligent pumps are used to control the pressure, flow check and temperature. Artificial intelligent pumps are more beneficial in saving energy, cost effectiveness and improves the lifetime and efficiency of pumping system.

Artificial intelligence pumps have set of GPS model chips installed in it, which can be directly monitored from PC or smartphones.

Market forecast & trends

The global intelligent pump market is expected to grow around USD 1 billion at a CAGR of 7.3% till the expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Global intelligent pump market is likely to grow significantly in Asia pacific region (China, Japan, India and rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World due to the increased demands for artificial intelligent pumps.

Shifting trend of market from old conventional pumps to the new automated intelligence pumps has positively supported in growth of the market in 2017 and is expected to follow the same trend in future also.

In terms of regional platform, North America is anticipated to acquire largest market share in the forecasted period i.e. 20178-2027 with a significant growth rate, owing to increase numbers of offshore activities in and oil/gas industry.

Growth drivers

The increase in population and changing lifestyle has resulted in high demand for fuel and energy for various purposes, which parallely has raised the demands for artificial intelligent pumps

Increase in the production of oil and gas industry that demands for pumps in performing their operation directly propelled growth in the market at significant rate. Qualities like cost effectiveness and low energy consumption of intelligent pumps are driving the growth in the market.

Old conventional pump demanded excessive energy consumption, but new automated pump requires less energy consumption and can also be directly monitored on screen without the hassle of human interference.

Moreover, the rising demand of medical products due to increasing number of diseases, such factor has forced the manufacturers to lift the productivity of products that requires the intelligent pumps is driving the growth of market.

Challenges

One of the challenge that restraints the expansion of global intelligent pump is lack of trained staffed for operating automated dispensing machine.

