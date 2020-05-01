Integrated Facilities Management Market 2019 | Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Forecast by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global integrated facilities management market reached a value of approximately USD 749 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2020 and 2025 to attain a value of nearly USD 1051 billion by 2025.

The global integrated facilities management market is growing and is expected to witness a healthy growth in the coming years as well. The leading regions in the market include the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, New Zealand, and Spain. The facilities management market significantly drives the growth of the integrated facilities management market. The facility management markets in North America, as well as Europe, grew at a healthy rate in 2019. The North America facility management market is majorly being driven by its end-use industries like pharmaceutical, oil, gas, CPG, BSFI, chemical, etc. The increasing multinationals in regions like the Asia Pacific are resulting in a surplus demand for outsourced facility management market. The rapidly growing economies of these regions are also propelling the market growth of integrated facilities management.

In 2018, CBRE (NYSE: CBRE), one of the key players, announced its acquisition of a Kentucky-based consulting firm, named Noveen Consulting. Noveen is focussed on providing healthcare facilities. It helps healthcare owners optimise the economics of operating as well as owning healthcare facilities. Noveen Consulting’s acquisition will enable the expansion of CBRE’s healthcare facility management portfolio.

Market Analysis by Service Type:

In house FM Single FM Bundled FM Integrated FM

The service types in the facility management market include, in house FM, outsourced FM, and Integrated FM, among others.

Market Analysis by Application:

Food and Soft Drinks Pharmaceutical BFSI Personal Products Retail Mining

It finds its end-use in food and soft drinks, pharmaceutical, BFSI, personal products, retail, and mining.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

The regional markets include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key findings of the report:

The growing demand for facilities management is driving the demand for integrated facilities management market. The increasing FM sourcing, as well as IFM strategy, is providing a push to the integrated facilities market. The ever-increasing construction sector is propelling the growth of the industry further, especially in developing regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America. The rising number of multinationals in emerging regions like the Asia Pacific and some countries of the Middle East and Africa are driving the market growth further.

Key Offerings of the report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the global integrated facilities management market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the type, service type, application, and regions of integrated facilities management. The Expert Market Research report provides a SWOT analysis as well as a cost analysis of market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc. Sodexo (OTCMKTS: SDXAY) ISS Facility Service (OTCMKTS: ISSDY) CBRE Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) Lysis Others

