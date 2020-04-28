Insurance Telematics Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Global Insurance Telematics Market

By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Organizations), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Insurance Telematics Market was valued at USD 1047.17 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5826.52 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.01% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Telematics insurance is a way for insurers to analyze the way you drive that allows insurers to calculate risk on the kind of driver you are and adjust the price of your policy accordingly. When fitted in your vehicle, the telematics box will record things like speed, braking patterns and distance travelled, all with the aim to calculate how safe you’re driving. Telematics insurance benefits the insurers in several ways including – to find the safe drivers, have new and value-added services, improved underwriting, reduced costs, and helps with claim management.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emergence and adoption of IoT

1.2 Rising need of insurance telematics across the insurance and automotive sector

1.3 Rising demand for risk assessment and management

1.4 Reduction in the costs of connectivity solutions

1.5 Increasing usage of Smartphone

1.6 Growing need of regulatory compliance and regulations

2. Market Restraints

2.1 No standardized system available

2.2 Concerns for data privacy of end user

2.3 Rising security issues related to cloud and mobile technologies

2.4 Lack of awareness among end users about insurance telematics

Market Segmentation:

The Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented on the organization size, deployment model, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. By Deployment Mode:

2.1 Cloud

2.2 On-premises

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. TOMTOM Telematics

2. Trimble Navigation

3. Verizon Enterprise Solutions

4. Mix Telematics

5. Sierra Wireless

6. Octo Telematics

7. Masternaut Limited

8. Agero Inc.

9. Aplicom OY

10. Telogis

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

