Insurance Market is anticipated to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend across Globe

Scope of Insurance Market: Insurance is a business that provides coverage, in the form of compensation resulting from loss, damages, injury, treatment or hardship in exchange for premium payments. The company calculates the risk of occurrence then determines the cost to replace (pay for) the loss to determine the premium amount.

The insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top twenty-four players account about 25% of the total premiums in 2016.

Gross premiums increased in most countries in the life, non-life or both segments in 2015. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favourable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing life insurance products with lower guarantees. The economic context can directly impact the real developments of the life or the non-life sector as the example of Brazil where the high inflation outpaced the nominal growth of non-life premiums shows.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Life

❖ Non-Life

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Agency

❖ Brokers

❖ Bancassurance

❖ Digital & Direct Channels

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Insurance market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Key Developments in the Insurance Market:

