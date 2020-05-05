Insect Pest Control Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Global Insect Pest Control Market

By Control Method (Physical & Mechanical Control Methods, Chemical Control Methods, Fipronil), By Insect type (Bed bugs, Flies, Cockroaches), By Application (Livestock farms, residential sectors), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

View Source Of Related Reports:

Insect Pest Control Market

Industrial Starch Market

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Hybrid Seeds Market

Herbicides Market

High Pressure Processing Equipment Market

Gum Arabic Market

Glyphosate Market

Glufosinate Market

Market Overview:

The Global Insect Pest Control Market was valued at USD 12.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.31 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2017 to 2025.

The need for pest control solutions is important in industries like food and hospitality to maintain a hygienic environment for the control of flies and mosquitoes. This market is necessary to prevent consumers from diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Zika Virus. There has been a strong growth in this market in the residential segment due to growing awareness among public households regarding pest controls and preventive measures against bed bugs in most residences.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059066

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Effect of change in climate.

1.2 High concern of vector based diseases.

1.3 High Availability of Insecticides.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 To be done on a regular basis.

2.2 Hard to operate in many areas.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Insect Pest Control Market is segmented on the basis of Control Method, Insect Type, Application and Region.

1. By Control method:

1.1 Physical & Mechanical Control Methods

1.2 Chemical Control Methods

1.2.1 Pyrethroids

1.2.1.1 Deltamethrin

1.2.1.2 Lambda-Cyhalothrin

1.2.1.3 Permethrin

1.2.1.4 Cypermethrin

1.2.2 Fipronil

1.2.3 Larvicides

1.2.3.1 Cyromazine

1.2.3.2 Pyriproxyfen

1.2.3.3 Diflubenzuron

1.2.4 Organophosphates

1.2.4.1 Chlorpyrifos

1.2.4.2 Temephos

1.2.4.3 Malathion

1.2.5 Biological Control Methods

1.2.5.1 Predators

1.2.5.2 Microbials

1.2.5.3 Botanicals

1.2.6 Other Control Methods

2. By Insect Type:

2.1 Termites

2.2 Bed Bugs

2.3 Flies

2.4 Cockroaches

2.5 Mosquitoes

2.6 ANTs

2.7 Other Insects

3. By Application:

3.1 Residential Sector

3.2 Commercial & Industrial Sector

3.3 Livestock Farms

3.4 Other Applications

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bell Laboratories Inc

2. Arrow Exterminators, Inc.

3. The Terminix International Company L P

4. Rollins, Inc.

5. Ecolab, Inc.

6. Rentokil Initial PLC.

7. Syngenta AG

8. FMC Corporation

9. Bayer AG

10. BASF SE

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059066

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Insect Pest Control Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609