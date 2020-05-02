Inkjet Printers Market Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2018 – 2028

This report provides forecast and analysis of the inkjet printers market at the global level. It provides historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast from 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on the printing market and printing market globally. In addition, it includes global drivers, restraints and recent trends of the inkjet printers market. The report also comprises the study of opportunities for inkjet printer manufacturers and also contains detailed value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategic overview. The dashboard provides an accurate comparison of inkjet printer manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product offerings, the recent development, key strategies, key differentiator and target regions. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by printer type, technology type, by substrate, by end-user industry, and region.

The report includes volume sales of inkjet printers and the revenue generated from sales of inkjet printers globally and across all critical regional economies. The global inkjet printers market is segmented on the basis of printer type into single functional, multifunctional, large format, industrial inkjet, textile inkjet, an inkjet press.

On the basis of technology, the global inkjet printers market is segmented into Continuous inkjet printers and Drop on demand DOD inkjet printers. The DOD inkjet printers are further sub-segmented into thermal DOD and piezoelectric DOD.

On the basis of substrate, the global inkjet printers market is segmented as paper, plastic, fabric, ceramic, metal, and others.

On the basis of end-user industry, the global inkjet printers market is segmented into consumer, institutional, and industrial level. The industrial level is sub-segmented into Packaging, publishing, photography, textile, and advertisement.

Inkjet Printers market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of inkjet printers by printer type, and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Inkjet printers market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The inkjet printers market has been analyzed based on expected demand and the current inkjet printers market scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue that are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional inkjet printers manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the inkjet printers market for various end uses of inkjet printers in different regions across the globe. Top-down approach has been incorporated to assess the inkjet printers market by country. Inkjet printers market numbers for all the regions by printer type, by technology type, by substrate, and by end-user industry have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. The company-level inkjet printers market share has been calculated on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The inkjet printers market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and company’s annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players of the global inkjet printers market are HP Inc., Canon Inc., Brother Industries, Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd, Lexmark International Inc., Domino Printing Sciences plc, Inkjet, Inc., and Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Key Segments Covered By Printer Type

Single functional Printers

Multi-functional Printers

Large Format Printers

Industrial Inkjet Printers

Textile Inkjet Printers

Inkjet Press

By Technology Type

Continuous Inkjet

Drop on Demand

Thermal DOD

Piezoelectric DOD

By Substrate

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Fabric

Ceramic

Others

By End-Use Industry

Consumer

Institutional

Industrial

Packaging

Publishing

Photography

Textile

Advertisement

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

France

K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

North Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

