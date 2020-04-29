Infusion Pumps Market Expected to Reach US$ 18,045.6 Mn in 2025 – BD, B. Braun Melsungen, Terumo, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, Baxter, Smith Medical, Moog, ICU Medical, Insulet

Sameer Joshi

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Infusion Pumps Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The Growth of the infusion pumps market is primarily attributed to increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the increasing number of surgical procedures performed is expected to fuel the market growth. Infusion pumps are used during surgeries to send pain medicine through catheter to a specific part of your body. Infusion pumps can provide targeted and consistent medicine to decrease the pain. They are used when other methods are less effective or when the patient need long-term medicines or fluids.

The Plastic surgical procedures like liposuction, abdominoplasty, and mammoplasty, require short hospital stay, patients are discharged for ambulatory recovery on oral analgesic management. However, anesthetists have started using infusion pumps to achieve adequate outpatient analgesic control. These pumps continuously administer and maintain constant plasma concentrations. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2017, there were around 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive plastic procedures performed in the United States.

Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) every year about 735,000 people in suffer from a heart attack. Furthermore, the Johns Hopkins University has estimated that approximately 84 million people in the US suffer from some form of the cardiovascular disease. This has led to increase in cardiovascular surgeries.

Global infusion pumps market, based on type was segmented as, ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, and accessories. In 2017, volumetric pumps segment held the largest share by the market, by type. This is mainly attributed to the benefit such as, accurate administration of large volume of drugs to patients.

Global infusion pumps market, based on application was segmented as, diabetes, chemotherapy, gastrointestinal diseases, and pediatrics. In 2017, chemotherapy held the largest share of market, by application. In addition, the diabetes segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth among other applications, during the forecast period.

Global infusion pumps market, based on end user was segmented as, hospitals & clinics, homecare and ambulatory surgical centres. In 2017, hospitals & clinics held the largest share of market, by end user. In addition, the hospitals & clinics segment is also anticipated to witness a significant growth, during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for infusion pumps included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation (OECD), National Research Foundation (NRF), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and others.

