Influencer Marketing Platform Market 2020 – 2027 | Global Analysis, Growth Factors, Share Report, Industry Players

Market Overview:

The global influencer marketing platform market accounted at US$ 137.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 373.5 Mn in 2027.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Influencer Marketing Platform Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Market Key Players:

o HYPR (Mogimo Inc.)

o InfluencerDB (InfluencerDB Tech GmbH & Co. KG)

o IZEA Worldwide Inc

o JuliusWorks Inc.

o Launchmetrics (Fashion Gps, Inc.)

o Lefty (Modern Agency SAS)

o Mavrck (Apifia Inc.)

o NeoReach

o Traackr, Inc.

o Upfluence

Market Strategic Insights:

The players operating in the influencer marketing platform market are focusing on mergers & acquisitions to expand their geographical presence. Further, the players are entering into a partnership, joint ventures, and contracts; as well as opening new offices across the globe maintain its brand image globally. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: Redhill launched Redlist, influencer discovery, and rating platform.

2019: An AI solutions provider, AnyMind Group, acquired a multi-channel network, Moindy Digital Co Ltd. based in Thailand.

2019: Vero opened a new office in Vietnam, focused on digital operations, including influencer marketing.

2018: InfluencerDB announced the acquisition of Australia-based Lumio Analytics. This acquisition would enable the company to provide a gold standard solution for analytics in the influencer market.

The Market Research Report of Influencer Marketing Platform covers all the organizational profiles of the real players and brands. The report provides a detailed analysis of the full market opportunities to highlight future interest in the technology industry. This report is an important tool for organizations and individuals, providing industry chain structure, business processes, and recommendations for new tasks. The Influencer Marketing Platform report provides a world-class baseline assessment of the including possible innovations, key patterns, market drivers, challenges, institutionalization, governance, openings, future guidance, value chain, profiles and techniques industry.

Market Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Influencer Marketing Platform – Market Landscape

5. Influencer Marketing Platform Market – Key Industry Dynamics



THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Influencer Marketing Platform Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Influencer Marketing Platform Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Influencer Marketing Platform Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Influencer Marketing Platform Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Influencer Marketing Platform Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

