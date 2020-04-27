Industrial Metrology Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Global Industrial Metrology Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the global Industrial Metrology Market was valued at USD 9.08 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 14.41 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Industrial Metrology?

Industrial metrology is used in order to ensure that instruments used in a wide variety of industries are functioning properly. It also ensures the appropriateness of measurement instruments including the maintenance, quality control, and proper calibration of these instruments. Industrial metrology have wide range of application in following end-user: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Semiconductor and many others. Rising big data analytics market and growing demand for inspection services in manufacturing units have fuelled the growth of industrial metrology market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Global Industrial Metrology Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing focus on quality control in various industries, rising demand for automobiles in developing countries and developing big data analytics market have been driving the global industrial metrology market. On the other hand, high cost of setting up metrology facility and lacking expertise required for efficient handling of metrological systems might hamper the overall growth at a global level.



Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Industrial Metrology Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Industrial Metrology Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Industrial Metrology Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Hexagon, FARO Technologies, Nikon Metrology, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik, Jenoptik, GOM, and Creaform. Renishaw, KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Perceptron, GoM, Automated Precision, JLM Advanced Technical Services, Precision Products, CARMAR ACCURACY, Pollen Metrology, and Cairnhill Metrology. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Industrial Metrology Market Segmentation, by Type

• Hardware

• Software

• Solutions

• Services

Global Industrial Metrology Market Segmentation, by Equipment

• Coordinate Measuring Machine

• Optical Digitizer and Scanner

• Measuring Instrument

• X-Ray and Computed Tomography

• Automated Optical Inspection

• 2D Equipment

Global Industrial Metrology Market Segmentation, by Application

• Reverse Engineering

• Quality Control and Inspection

• Mapping and Modelling

• Other

Global Industrial Metrology Market Segmentation, by End user

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Semiconductor

• Others

Global Industrial Metrology Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World



