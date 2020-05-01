Industrial Hydrogen Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2017 – 2025

Hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers contain 6 to 14 carbon atoms in its structure with series of low molecular weight polymers especially of olefin monomers. The functions of the molecules include skin conditioning agent, viscosity controlling agent, emollient, viscosity increasing agent, etc. The compound used in beauty & personal care products such as lip liner, foundation, facial moisturizer, blush, eye cream & treatment, anti-aging products, etc. The global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to high demand for the compound in the product across the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care industries.

Global Hydrogenated C6-14 Olefin Polymers Market: Dynamics

Growing industries such as beauty & personal care and pharmaceutical are expected to fuel the global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market over the forecast period. The conditioning or emollient effect of hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers in skin and hair care products is expected to create a positive effect on its market in the beauty & personal care segment. Merger & acquisition among the end-user companies such as Proctor and Gamble Co., Pfizer Inc., Univar Inc., etc. and hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers suppliers are the trending factor in global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market over the forecast period. Whereas, the high cost of hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers is expected to restrain its growth in developing economies such as the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Companies manufacturing hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Global Hydrogenated C6-14 Olefin Polymers Market: Segmentation

The global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region. Among the application segments, skin conditioning agent segment is expected to dominate the global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market, attributed to high demand for the ingredient in skin care products which have relatively high demand across the globe. On the basis of end-use industry, cosmetic and personal care industry segment is expected to dominate the global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market. Whereas, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period in global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market.

Based on the application, the global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market is segmented into:

Skin Conditioning Agent

Viscosity Controlling Agent

Emollient

Viscosity Increasing Agent

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market is segmented into:

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Hydrogenated C6-14 Olefin Polymers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market is fragmented into seven regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America market is expected to dominate global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market in terms of revenue share over the forecast period followed by Western Europe hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market, attributed to increasing demand for the ingredient in beauty & personal care products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively significant growth rate in the global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market over the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth rate of pharmaceutical industry in the region. The Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America are expected to represent a moderate opportunity in the global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market, owing to the moderate economic and industrial development in the region. Overall, the outlook for the global hydrogenated C6-14 olefin polymers market is positive over the forecast period.

Global Hydrogenated C6-14 Olefin Polymers Market: Key Players

