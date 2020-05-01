Industrial Gases Market to Set Robust Expansion by 2027 with Top Key Players like The Linde Group, Praxair, Air Liquide S.A., Airgas Inc., BASF SE

The demand for industrial gases is anticipated to escalate at a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial gases market is influenced by expanding industrialization and rising innovative technologies in the oil & gas, chemical, medical sector. Industrial gases generally belong to a special class of chemicals that caters to a wide array of applications in numerous end-use industries. The growing application of cryogenics and gas blanketing in refineries and chemical industries have been the key drivers for the industrial gas market over the last few decades. Increasing demand for medical-grade gases for the medical and health care industry owing to the expansion of medical facilities globally especially, in Latin America and Asia Pacific has fueled the industrial gas market growth in the last few years.

Leading Industrial Gases Market Players:

The Linde Group

Praxair Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Airgas Inc.

BASF SE

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Welsco Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Manufacturers operating in the industrial gas market are anticipated to gain lucrative opportunities by focusing on countries including India and China in the Asia Pacific, attributable to growing capital expenditure for construction activities and infrastructure projects prearranged in the region in the foreseeable future. Continuing investments in large-scale infrastructure projects and extensive investments in the core manufacturing sector are expected to fuel demand for industrial gases through the forecast period. Numerous initiatives in the form of pliable regulations, tax relaxations, low-cost land, and access to resources have been taken by state and central governments to increase industrial penetration in respective regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial gases market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The industrial gases market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

