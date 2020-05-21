India Pan Masala Market 2019 – Industry Overview, Growth Rate, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast, 2025

Pan masala refers to a balanced mixture of betel leaf with lime, areca nut, clove, cardamom, mint, tobacco and many other ingredients. It is prepared with precise measurements so as to maintain a balance of all ingredients while keeping in mind its taste and human health.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=57

Pan masala acts as a mouth freshener and unlike other Western synthetic pan masala which are made with chemical and petroleum ingredients, the Indian pan masala is considered safer. It is available in hygienic and attractive foil packets (sachets) and tins which are easy to store and carry.

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the Indian pan masala market reached a value of INR 57,428 Crores in 2019 and is further expected to reach nearly INR 107,918 Crores by 2025. The strong growth of the market can be attributed to a number of factors. As pan masala has been traditionally popular in India, it is consumed by all age groups and social classes in the region. Large population along with rising disposable incomes also provide a huge consumer base for pan masala products. Moreover, convenient packaging, easy availability, competitive marketing by manufacturers as well as the shift from tobacco to tobacco-free products have further fuelled the demand for pan masala globally. Although it has gained prominence in urban households of India, especially among adolescents, it’s demand is growing faster in rural households.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pan-masala-market

Expert Market Research has analysed the Indian pan masala market according to type and top players:

Market breakup by Type

Pan Masala Containing Tobacco Plain Pan Masala Flavoured Pan Masala

Key findings from the report:

Various types of pan masala available in the Indian market include pan masala containing tobacco, plain pan masala, flavoured pan masala and others. Pan masala containing tobacco dominate the market with a share of more than a half of the total market in 2019. It was followed by plain pan masala, flavoured pan masala and others. The majority of the Indian pan masala market is highly unorganised and is surrounded by a few players, namely, DS GROUP, Manikchand Group, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Kothari Product Limited, Trimurti Fragrances Pvt. Ltd, Sugandha Exports, Dharampal Premchand Limited, and Red Rose Group, among others. Among these players, Rajnigandha represented the largest manufacturer of pan masala accounting for the majority of the market share. It was followed by RMD, Pan Vilas, Pan Parag and others. These players are coming up with improvements in distribution across both the urban and rural areas.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

DS GROUP

Manikchand Group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (NSE: GODFRYPHLP)

Kothari Product Limited (NSE: KOTHARIPRO)

Trimurti Fragrances Pvt. Ltd

Sugandha Exports

Dharampal Premchand Limited

Red Rose Group

Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/guar-gum-powder-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-food-fortification-premix-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com