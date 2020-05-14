India Online Grocery Market 2020: Global Industry Strategy, Share, Research, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Future Scope

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Online Grocery Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the India online grocery market reached a value of USD 2.2 billion in 2019. The India online grocery market is aided by the growing smartphones market and the increased penetration of internet in the market.

The India online grocery market is significantly driven by the increased digital awareness. The number of internet users in India keeps increasing rapidly. It is anticipated to rise to about over 635 million by 2021. Although less than two million Indian food customers purchase their groceries online in India, the region has the capacity for market growth, particularly as the internet usage has risen. Along with the internet usage, the growing economy is also aiding the growth of India online grocery market.

The online grocery industry in India is highly concentrated with the key players, Big Basket and Grofers dominating the industry with over 70% market share. Grofers is the leading player in the Delhi-NCR region. Big Basket is thriving in regional markets like Bangalore and Hyderabad, delivering nearly 70,000 orders per day across 25 cities. In FY17, Big basket crossed the ?1,000 crore mark by doubling their previous year’s sales, as consumers preferred to shop online for their groceries. In 2019, Big basket joined the Unicorn Club by raising a funding of USD150 million from Alibaba, which is its major shareholder, and few others including CDC Group an Mirae Asset.

Market Analysis by Category:

Grocery and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

The market can be categorised as grocery and staples, fruits and vegetables and others.

Market Analysis by Average Spend per Transaction:

< 1000

1000 to 1500

> 1500

The average spending per transaction in India could be anything varying from < INR 1000, INR 1000 to INR 1500, or > INR 1500.

Market Analysis by Food Platform:

Website

Mobile Application

The grocery order can either be placed on a website or mobile application.

Market Analysis by Payment Method:

Online

Cash on Delivery

The payment methods include online payments and cash on delivery.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Bangalore

Delhi-NCR

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Pune

Others

The major regional markets Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

The India online grocery market is aided by the rise in digital awareness along with growing internet penetration in the country.

The online grocery market in India is also driven by the rising availability of cheaper smartphones as well as declining data tariffs.

The rising purchasing power and increasingly busier lifestyles is propelling the market further.

The market will be driven by the millennials who are willing to spend more for convenience.

Attractive offers like low delivery charges, cashback offers, fast delivery, and easy return policies by e-commerce websites dealing with groceries are also driving the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the India online grocery market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report provides historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the platform, payment method, and regions of the market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Big Basket

Grofers

Amazon India (Pantry & Now)

Flipkart Supermart

Spencer’s (NSE: SPENCERS)

Spar (NASDAQ: SPAR)

Godrej Nature’s Basket

Milk Basket

D’Mart

UrDoorStep

Paytm

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

