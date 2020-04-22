India Online Food Delivery Market Report, Share.Size, Top Manufacturers, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the online food delivery market in India size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2019. Online food delivery refers to the process of ordering food online using an application or a website. These platforms allow their customers to create an account for frequent and convenient ordering. They also provide filters and different paying methods, such as cash on delivery, debit/credit card and net banking. In India, the food delivery market has been reshaped with rapid growth in digital technology. The food technology companies have now made their presence in more than 500 cities in the country with the aim to reduce errors, labor expenses, long queues and waiting time and offer transparency and convenience in the online order placing and delivery process.

India Online Food Delivery Market Trends:

With increasing digital literacy and enhanced access to high-speed internet facilities, there is an increasing number of people using smartphones in India. This, coupled with rising working population and consumer expenditure capacity, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the growth of the market. In line with this, the emerging trends of the on-the-go foods and quick home delivery models, which offer convenient, ready-to-eat and cheaper food delivery options, are contributing to the market growth significantly. In addition to this, discounts and cashback offers provided by online food ordering apps, such as Zomato and Swiggy, play a crucial role in attracting consumers, particularly the young population. Furthermore, the leading food delivery companies are acquiring or collaborating with popular restaurants and food delivery chains. For instance, Zomato acquired Uber’s food delivery business in India in an all-stock deal of nearly $350 Million. Along with this, these delivery portals also offer a wide variety of payment options that ensure a secure and smooth transaction, which contributes to their widespread popularity. Some of the other factors driving the market growth of online food delivery in India include rising urban migration and increasing westernization in food culture. Owing to these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 12.7 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 27.2% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Platform Type:

Mobile Applications

Websites

On the basic of platform type mobile application hold the largest market share.

Market Breakup by Business Model:

Order Focused

Logistics Based

Full-service food delivery systems

Restaurants

Market Breakup by Payment Method:

Online

Cash on Delivery (COD)

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North India, West and Central India, South India and East India.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report, providing the detailed profiles of some of the key players operating in the industry.

Just Eat

Zomato

Swiggy

GrubHub

Delivery Hero

Deliveroo

com

Foodpanda

me

Meituan Waimai

