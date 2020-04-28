Increasing Possibilities of Enteral Feeding Devices Market By 2027 with Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott, Boston Scientific

Enteral feeding devices refer to products that are used for enteral feeding procedures. These devices are inserted into the body through a minimally invasive procedure to offer proper nutrition to patients with compromised digestive system or who are unable to eat.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Material, Age Group, Application, and End User.’ is expected to reach US$ 4,034.42 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,359.06 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include growing demand for enteral feeding in-home care settings and a rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. However, complications associated with the use of enteral feeding devices is hampering growth of the market to a certain extent.

The enteral feeding devices market majorly consists of players such as

Abbott B. Braun Melsungen AG Boston Scientific Corporation CARDINAL HEALTH Cook Medical LLC Danone SA Fresenius Kabi AG Moog Inc Nestlé Owens & Minor, Inc.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Product

Enteral Feeding Tubes Gastrostomy Tubes Enterostomy Feeding Tubes Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Administration Sets

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane

Silicone

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Age Group

Adults

Paediatrics

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Application

Oncology Head and Neck Cancer Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancer Liver Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Esophageal Cancer Other Cancers

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Other Applications

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Global Enteral feeding devices Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Strategic Insights

Growth strategies such as acquisition have been significantly witnessed in the enteral feeding devices market, which has helped the company to strengthen its customer base. For instance, in May 2017, Avanos medical launched the Halyard Enteral Drainage System, a closed system used for the drainage and collection of gastrointestinal tract contents from patients using an enteral device.

