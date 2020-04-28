Increasing Possibilities of Enteral Feeding Devices Market By 2027 with Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott, Boston Scientific

Enteral feeding devices refer to products that are used for enteral feeding procedures. These devices are inserted into the body through a minimally invasive procedure to offer proper nutrition to patients with compromised digestive system or who are unable to eat.
Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Material, Age Group, Application, and End User.’ is expected to reach US$ 4,034.42 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,359.06 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.
Major factors boosting the growth of market include growing demand for enteral feeding in-home care settings and a rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. However, complications associated with the use of enteral feeding devices is hampering growth of the market to a certain extent.
The enteral feeding devices market majorly consists of players such as
- Abbott
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- CARDINAL HEALTH
- Cook Medical LLC
- Danone SA
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Moog Inc
- Nestlé
- Owens & Minor, Inc.
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Product
- Enteral Feeding Tubes
- Gastrostomy Tubes
- Enterostomy Feeding Tubes
- Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes
- Oroenteric Feeding Tubes
- Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Administration Sets
- Enteral Syringes
- Consumables
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Material
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyurethane
- Silicone
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Age Group
- Adults
- Paediatrics
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Application
- Oncology
- Head and Neck Cancer
- Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer
- Other Cancers
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Diabetes
- Hypermetabolism
- Other Applications
Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
Global Enteral feeding devices Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Strategic Insights
Growth strategies such as acquisition have been significantly witnessed in the enteral feeding devices market, which has helped the company to strengthen its customer base. For instance, in May 2017, Avanos medical launched the Halyard Enteral Drainage System, a closed system used for the drainage and collection of gastrointestinal tract contents from patients using an enteral device.
