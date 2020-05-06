Increasing Demand for Transplant Rejection Treatment to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through 2019-2029

The transplant rejection treatment occurs when the recipient’s immunosystem damages the transplanted Organs/tissue. There are mainly three types of rejections happened such as chronic rejection, acute rejection and hyperacute rejection. Transplant rejection treatment can be done by removal of tissue, re-transplantation, gene therapy, immunosuppressive therapy, antibody-based treatments etc. Several drugs have been manufactured by many companies around the world for transplant rejection treatment. Cyclosporine is one of the best immunosuppressant available in the market, first discovered by randomized clinical trial in Europe and Canada in 1981.

The market for transplant rejection treatment is increasing day by day with an increase in number of products and drugs. Recently, a novel immunosuppressive agent FTY720 (Fingolimod) has been reported to have high efficacy and safety for the transplant rejection treatment. There are several other FDA approved drugs available in the market such as rATG, basiliximab, alemtuzumab, muromonab-CD3 (OKT3) etc. for the transplant rejection treatment. Besides, the immunosuppressive drugs plays the major role in secure organ transplantation. There are various companies such as Biogene Inc., Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., etc. are actively developing transplant rejection treatment products for management of successful organ transplantation. However, due to inconsistency in proper organ/tissue transplantation, more opportunities are seems to be available for the market players to develop novel products for the transplant rejection treatment.

The increasing number of chronic diseases resulting the incidence of organ failure, which gives rise the organ/tissue transplantation. Complications associated with the rejection of organ/tissue transplantation drives the transplant rejection treatment market. The increasing demand for organ transplantation among the individuals also drives the transplant rejection treatment market. Increasing consumption of alcohol and smoking habits of the youth increasing the rate of organ failure drives the transplant rejection treatment market. However, rejection of transplant organs/tissues due to lack of potent immunosuppressive drugs and therapies as well as the appearance of various side effects restrains the transplant rejection treatment market.

The transplant rejection treatment market is segmented based on organ/tissue type, drug type, therapy type, and end-user:

Based on application the transplant rejection treatment market is segmented as:

Liver Transplant

Heart Transplant

Lung Transplant

Bone Marrow Transplant

Coronea Transplant

Others

Based on treatment type the transplant rejection treatment market is segmented as:

Gene Therapy

Immunosuppressive Therapy

Antibody-based Therapy

Others

Based on the distributional channel the transplant rejection treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

The transplant rejection treatment market is expected to grow significantly with the growing understanding of the immune mechanism. The advancement of technologies of organ transplantation and growing demand in organ transplantation anticipated the growth of transplant rejection treatment market. Rejection of transplantation of several important body organs such as liver, heart, kidney, skin etc. drives the transplant rejection treatment market. Nowadays the use of several drugs and therapies minimizes the chances of transplant rejection. However, still the problems of transplant rejection is not fully solved. Moreover, considering the importance and rate of failure in the organ/tissue transplant, more technological advancement and novel therapies or drugs with fewer side effects is required for the transplant rejection treatment.

The U.S. is expected as the leading market of transplant rejection treatment due to technological advancement, higher healthcare funds and demand on organ transplantation among the individuals. In Europe are also providing big budgets towards research and innovation of new technologies towards transplant rejection treatment. However, the South Asian countries such as India and China, the opportunities to develop and sell new transplant rejection treatment products is higher due to large population and organ failure cases, which is expected to provide huge growth of the product to the market players.

Some of players operating in the transplant rejection treatment market are Biogen Inc., Cell Source, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Fate Therapeutics, Inc., Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Compugen Ltd., Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Cytodyn Inc. and others.

