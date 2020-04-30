Increasing Demand for Targeted Cancer Therapies to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through the COVID 19 Lockdown Phase 2017 – 2025

Targeted cancer therapies are drugs that are actively involved in blocking the growth of cancer by interfering with specific molecules which are responsible for the growth, progression, and spread of cancerous cells. These therapies are also known as precision medicines. Targeted cancer therapy is different from standard chemotherapy treatment as these therapies target only cancerous cells without affecting the normal cells. Also targeted cancer therapy block tumour cell proliferation, whereas standard chemotherapy kills the tumour cells.

Recently targeted cancer therapies have gained increasing focus in anti-cancer drug development industry as these therapies forms the main branch of precision medicine i.e. a form of medicine that uses molecular diagnostic techniques to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer. Targeted cancer therapies market comprises of the drugs used as precision medicine for treating malignant and benign tumours. Many drugs in targeted cancer therapies have been approved by FDA to treat various types of cancer and have been commercialized, whereas numerous cancer therapies are being studied in clinical trials and many are in preclinical testing.

Targeted cancer therapies market is growing, this is attributed to increasing prevalence of various types of cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, lymphoma, leukaemia, melanoma etc. Also increasing awareness regarding molecular diagnostic techniques such as liquid biopsy to detect malignancy is expected to drive the market for targeted cancer therapies over the forecast period. Growing healthcare expenditure, and rising insurance coverage, aids in the revenue growth of targeted cancer therapies market. Increasing number of new targeted anti-cancerous drugs also drives the market for targeted anti-cancer drugs. However higher pricing of these drugs along with higher pricing of the molecular diagnostic tests to detect cancer is expected to hamper the growth of the targeted cancer therapies market over the forecast period.

The targeted cancer therapies market is segment based on the therapy type, end user and application

Targeted cancer therapies market is segmented into following types:

By Therapy Type

Hormone Therapies

Signal Transduction Inhibitors

Gene Expression Modulators

Apoptosis Inducers

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

Immunotherapies

Monoclonal Antibodies

By Disease Indication

Gastrointestinal

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers

Clinics

Targeted cancer therapies market revenue is expected to grow at a significant rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future due to increasing awareness regarding various cancer types and their treatment protocols. Also the targeted cancer therapies market is expected to expand globally due increasing prevalence of cancer and increasing preference of oncologists to prescribe targeted anti-cancer drugs for the patients. The targeted therapies for lung cancer is anticipated to grow with a fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to increasing number of smokers globally. Increasing competition among anti-cancer drug manufacturers, increasing investment in R&D and increasing number of new drug launches are the major factors estimated to drive the revenue growth of targeted cancer therapies market.

Depending on geographic region, the targeted cancer therapies market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is occupying the largest regional market share in the global targeted cancer therapies market owing to the presence of more number of market players, high patient awareness levels, increasing healthcare expenditure and relatively larger number of R&D exercises pertaining to drug manufacturing and marketing activities in the region. Also Europe is expected to perform well in the near future due to increasing inclination of oncologists and physicians in the region prescribing targeted anti-cancerous drugs to the patients suffering from cancer.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because of increasing prevalence of different types of cancers in the region, thus boosting the market growth of targeted cancer therapies market throughout the forecast period.

Key players of targeted cancer therapies market includes Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hospira Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca, Aveo Pharmaceuticals and many more. The companies in targeted cancer therapies market are increasingly engaged in strategic partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to capture a greater pie of market share as the market is in the nascent stage.

