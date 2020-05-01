Increased Adoption of Beauty Devices Market across End-Use Industries to Fuel Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Globally, the beauty devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing disposable income, which is enabling people to spend more on personal care. In addition, rise in aging the population and increasing prevalence of skin diseases and harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation are also driving the growth of the market. However, there are various risks and complications associated with beauty devices which may lead to bruising, swelling, and redness. In addition, extended availability of easy-to-use beauty products inhibits the growth of the market. The global beauty devices market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 19,389.1 million in 2014 to USD 54,186.9 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3375
- L’Oréal Group.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
- Home Skinovations, Ltd.
- PhotoMedex, Inc.
- TRIA Beauty, Inc.
- Syneron Medical, Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Panasonic Corporation.
- Carol Cole Company.
- Procter & Gamble.
- Other.
- Salon
- Spa
- At-home
- Others
- Hair removal devices
- Cleansing devices
- Acne devices
- Rejuvenation devices
- Light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices
- Oxygen and steamer devices
- Hair growth devices
- Skin Derma rollers
- Cellulite reduction devices
- Others
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The U.K.
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
