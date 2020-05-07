Improving Storage Conditions For Ice Creams To Be A Likely Growth Factor For Ice Cream Market In India During 2020-2027

Research Nester released a report titled “India Ice Cream Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the India ice cream market in terms of market segmentation by product, by flavour, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for ice cream in India is anticipated to grow by a significantly high CAGR of 13.22% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. The market is further estimated to reach a market value of USD 2,401.68 million by the end of this period. Ice cream is a dairy or non-dairy based frozen dessert that is flavored with a sweetener, which generally consists of sugar or an alternative flavoring ingredient. In 2017, India was the 8th largest economy in the world based on the purchasing power parity. The country has been consistently growing economically and has driven itself into the upper middle-income status in the past few years.

The market is segmented by product, by flavour, by distribution channel and by region, out of which, the product segment is further segmented into impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream and artisanal ice cream. On the basis of flavors, ice cream market in India is segmented into chocolate, vanilla, mango, orange, strawberry, butterscotch, blueberry and others. Out of these, the segment for vanilla flavored ice cream is anticipated to hold the largest market share with a market value of USD 708.97 million by the end of 2027. The segment for chocolate flavored ice cream is predicted to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. Being one of most popular flavors, ice creams with chocolate flavor are always in a high demand in the region.

Availability Of Various Flavours Of Ice Cream To Expand Market Size

The availability of various flavors of ice creams and rising product innovations in the market is a major growth factor. Ice cream manufacturers are focusing on product innovation by including functional ingredients, flavors, innovative packaging, and adding texture in product formulations to meet the changing consumers’ demands. However, health concerns associated with excessive sugar intake through ice creams is predicted to be a major restricting factor for the growth of ice creams market in India.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the India ice cream market which includes company profiling of Hindustan Unilever Limited, AMUL, Vadilal Group, Mother Dairy, Creambell, Havmor, Baskin-Robbins, HAP, Sheetal Icecreams and General Mills. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the India ice cream market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

