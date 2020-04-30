Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Zinc and Its Products Market | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Zinc and Its Products Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Zinc and Its Products Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Zinc and Its Products Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
The Global Zinc and Its Products Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Zinc and Its Products Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Zinc and Its Products market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Global Zinc and Its Products Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
Top Key Players of the Global Zinc and Its Products Market: US Zinc (Votorantim Group), Zinc Oxide LLC (Zochem), Umicore, Zinc Nacional, ISKY Chemicals, Numinor, Bohigh, Silox, Hebei Yuanda, Hanchang, Transpek-Silox Industry, Jiangxi ShenYe, Rech Chemical, EverZinc Canada (GHC), Newsky, Mepco, TOHO ZINC, HakusuiTech, Pars Zinc, Best-selling Chemical, Grillo, Haolin Chemicals, Mario Pilato, Brueggemann, A-Esse, Pan-Continental Chemical, Seyang, Yongchang, Shijiazhuang Longli Chemical Co., Ltd, Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology co., LTD
Global Zinc and Its Products Market Segmentation By Product: Zinc, Zinc Oxide, Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Chloride, Zinc Borate
Global Zinc and Its Products Market Segmentation By Application: Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Food and Pharmaceutical Industry, Rubber and Tires, Ceramic and Glass, Chemical Industry, Paint Industry, Others
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Zinc and Its Products Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Zinc and Its Products Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Zinc and Its Products Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Zinc and Its Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Zinc
1.4.3 Zinc Oxide
1.4.4 Zinc Sulfate
1.4.5 Zinc Chloride
1.4.6 Zinc Borate
1.5 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Agriculture and Animal Husbandry
1.5.3 Food and Pharmaceutical Industry
1.5.4 Rubber and Tires
1.5.5 Ceramic and Glass
1.5.6 Chemical Industry
1.5.7 Paint Industry
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Zinc and Its Products Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Zinc and Its Products Industry
1.6.1.1 Zinc and Its Products Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Zinc and Its Products Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions
1.6.4 Proposal for Zinc and Its Products Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Zinc and Its Products Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Zinc and Its Products Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Zinc and Its Products, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Zinc and Its Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Zinc and Its Products Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Zinc and Its Products Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Zinc and Its Products Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Zinc and Its Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Zinc and Its Products Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Zinc and Its Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Zinc and Its Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Zinc and Its Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Zinc and Its Products Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Zinc and Its Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Zinc and Its Products Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Zinc and Its Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Zinc and Its Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Zinc and Its Products Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Zinc and Its Products Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Zinc and Its Products Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Zinc and Its Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Zinc and Its Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Zinc and Its Products Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Zinc and Its Products Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Zinc and Its Products Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Zinc and Its Products Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Zinc and Its Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Zinc and Its Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Zinc and Its Products by Country
6.1.1 North America Zinc and Its Products Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Zinc and Its Products Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Zinc and Its Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Zinc and Its Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Zinc and Its Products by Country
7.1.1 Europe Zinc and Its Products Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Zinc and Its Products Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Zinc and Its Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Zinc and Its Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Zinc and Its Products by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Zinc and Its Products Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Zinc and Its Products Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Zinc and Its Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Zinc and Its Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Zinc and Its Products by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Zinc and Its Products Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Zinc and Its Products Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Zinc and Its Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Zinc and Its Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc and Its Products by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc and Its Products Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc and Its Products Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc and Its Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Zinc and Its Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 US Zinc (Votorantim Group)
11.1.1 US Zinc (Votorantim Group) Corporation Information
11.1.2 US Zinc (Votorantim Group) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 US Zinc (Votorantim Group) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 US Zinc (Votorantim Group) Zinc and Its Products Products Offered
11.1.5 US Zinc (Votorantim Group) Recent Development
11.2 Zinc Oxide LLC (Zochem)
11.2.1 Zinc Oxide LLC (Zochem) Corporation Information
11.2.2 Zinc Oxide LLC (Zochem) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Zinc Oxide LLC (Zochem) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Zinc Oxide LLC (Zochem) Zinc and Its Products Products Offered
11.2.5 Zinc Oxide LLC (Zochem) Recent Development
11.3 Umicore
11.3.1 Umicore Corporation Information
11.3.2 Umicore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Umicore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Umicore Zinc and Its Products Products Offered
11.3.5 Umicore Recent Development
11.4 Zinc Nacional
11.4.1 Zinc Nacional Corporation Information
11.4.2 Zinc Nacional Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Zinc Nacional Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Zinc Nacional Zinc and Its Products Products Offered
11.4.5 Zinc Nacional Recent Development
11.5 ISKY Chemicals
11.5.1 ISKY Chemicals Corporation Information
11.5.2 ISKY Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 ISKY Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 ISKY Chemicals Zinc and Its Products Products Offered
11.5.5 ISKY Chemicals Recent Development
11.6 Numinor
11.6.1 Numinor Corporation Information
11.6.2 Numinor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Numinor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Numinor Zinc and Its Products Products Offered
11.6.5 Numinor Recent Development
11.7 Bohigh
11.7.1 Bohigh Corporation Information
11.7.2 Bohigh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Bohigh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Bohigh Zinc and Its Products Products Offered
11.7.5 Bohigh Recent Development
11.8 Silox
11.8.1 Silox Corporation Information
11.8.2 Silox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Silox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Silox Zinc and Its Products Products Offered
11.8.5 Silox Recent Development
11.9 Hebei Yuanda
11.9.1 Hebei Yuanda Corporation Information
11.9.2 Hebei Yuanda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Hebei Yuanda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Hebei Yuanda Zinc and Its Products Products Offered
11.9.5 Hebei Yuanda Recent Development
11.10 Hanchang
11.10.1 Hanchang Corporation Information
11.10.2 Hanchang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Hanchang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Hanchang Zinc and Its Products Products Offered
11.10.5 Hanchang Recent Development
11.12 Jiangxi ShenYe
11.12.1 Jiangxi ShenYe Corporation Information
11.12.2 Jiangxi ShenYe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Jiangxi ShenYe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Jiangxi ShenYe Products Offered
11.12.5 Jiangxi ShenYe Recent Development
11.13 Rech Chemical
11.13.1 Rech Chemical Corporation Information
11.13.2 Rech Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Rech Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Rech Chemical Products Offered
11.13.5 Rech Chemical Recent Development
11.14 EverZinc Canada (GHC)
11.14.1 EverZinc Canada (GHC) Corporation Information
11.14.2 EverZinc Canada (GHC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 EverZinc Canada (GHC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 EverZinc Canada (GHC) Products Offered
11.14.5 EverZinc Canada (GHC) Recent Development
11.15 Newsky
11.15.1 Newsky Corporation Information
11.15.2 Newsky Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Newsky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Newsky Products Offered
11.15.5 Newsky Recent Development
11.16 Mepco
11.16.1 Mepco Corporation Information
11.16.2 Mepco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Mepco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Mepco Products Offered
11.16.5 Mepco Recent Development
11.17 TOHO ZINC
11.17.1 TOHO ZINC Corporation Information
11.17.2 TOHO ZINC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 TOHO ZINC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 TOHO ZINC Products Offered
11.17.5 TOHO ZINC Recent Development
11.18 HakusuiTech
11.18.1 HakusuiTech Corporation Information
11.18.2 HakusuiTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 HakusuiTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 HakusuiTech Products Offered
11.18.5 HakusuiTech Recent Development
11.19 Pars Zinc
11.19.1 Pars Zinc Corporation Information
11.19.2 Pars Zinc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Pars Zinc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Pars Zinc Products Offered
11.19.5 Pars Zinc Recent Development
11.20 Best-selling Chemical
11.20.1 Best-selling Chemical Corporation Information
11.20.2 Best-selling Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Best-selling Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Best-selling Chemical Products Offered
11.20.5 Best-selling Chemical Recent Development
11.21 Grillo
11.21.1 Grillo Corporation Information
11.21.2 Grillo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Grillo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Grillo Products Offered
11.21.5 Grillo Recent Development
11.22 Haolin Chemicals
11.22.1 Haolin Chemicals Corporation Information
11.22.2 Haolin Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Haolin Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Haolin Chemicals Products Offered
11.22.5 Haolin Chemicals Recent Development
11.23 Mario Pilato
11.23.1 Mario Pilato Corporation Information
11.23.2 Mario Pilato Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Mario Pilato Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Mario Pilato Products Offered
11.23.5 Mario Pilato Recent Development
11.24 Brueggemann
11.24.1 Brueggemann Corporation Information
11.24.2 Brueggemann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 Brueggemann Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Brueggemann Products Offered
11.24.5 Brueggemann Recent Development
11.25 A-Esse
11.25.1 A-Esse Corporation Information
11.25.2 A-Esse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.25.3 A-Esse Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 A-Esse Products Offered
11.25.5 A-Esse Recent Development
11.26 Pan-Continental Chemical
11.26.1 Pan-Continental Chemical Corporation Information
11.26.2 Pan-Continental Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.26.3 Pan-Continental Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.26.4 Pan-Continental Chemical Products Offered
11.26.5 Pan-Continental Chemical Recent Development
11.27 Seyang
11.27.1 Seyang Corporation Information
11.27.2 Seyang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.27.3 Seyang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.27.4 Seyang Products Offered
11.27.5 Seyang Recent Development
11.28 Yongchang
11.28.1 Yongchang Corporation Information
11.28.2 Yongchang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.28.3 Yongchang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.28.4 Yongchang Products Offered
11.28.5 Yongchang Recent Development
11.29 Shijiazhuang Longli Chemical Co., Ltd
11.29.1 Shijiazhuang Longli Chemical Co., Ltd Corporation Information
11.29.2 Shijiazhuang Longli Chemical Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.29.3 Shijiazhuang Longli Chemical Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.29.4 Shijiazhuang Longli Chemical Co., Ltd Products Offered
11.29.5 Shijiazhuang Longli Chemical Co., Ltd Recent Development
11.30 Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology co., LTD
11.30.1 Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology co., LTD Corporation Information
11.30.2 Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology co., LTD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.30.3 Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology co., LTD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.30.4 Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology co., LTD Products Offered
11.30.5 Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology co., LTD Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Zinc and Its Products Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Zinc and Its Products Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Zinc and Its Products Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Zinc and Its Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Zinc and Its Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Zinc and Its Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Zinc and Its Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Zinc and Its Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Zinc and Its Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Zinc and Its Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Zinc and Its Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Zinc and Its Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Zinc and Its Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Zinc and Its Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Zinc and Its Products Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Zinc and Its Products Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
