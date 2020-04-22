Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Value of Digital Fare Meters Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2061 2017 – 2025

New Study on the Global Digital Fare Meters Market by PMR

Global Digital Fare Meters Market: Market Segmentation

The global digital fare meters market has been classified by digital fare meter type, vehicle type and sales channel.

On the basis of type of digital fare meters, the global digital fare meters market is segmented into:

Meters with printers

Meters with without printers

On the basis of vehicle type of digital fare meters, the global digital fare meters market is segmented into:

Auto Rickshaw

Taxi

On the basis of sales channel, the global digital fare meters market is segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Auto rickshaw segment has the higher rate of usage of digital fare meters. Digital fare meter with printers are expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Global Digital Fare Meters Market: Regional Overview

Based on the geographies, the global digital fare meters market is fragmented into seven key regions- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific except Japan and Japan. Among the regions mentioned above, Asia-pacific except japan has highest share for global digital fare meters followed by Japan. North America and Western Europe will see a decrease in the usage of digital fare meter due to increase in android based technology. Eastern Europe has a sluggish growth rate for the global digital fare meter market, other than Asia pacific the global digital fare meter market is expected to witness a steady growth rate. Overall the global digital fare meter market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate for the forecasted period. Auto rickshaw segment has the higher rate of usage of digital fare meters. Digital fare meter with printers are expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Global Digital Fare Meters Market Players

Some of the market players identified in the global digital fare meters market includes:

Sansui Electronics

Pulsar Technologies (I) Pvt. Ltd

Precision Electronic Instruments Co.

Pricol Limited

Super Meter Mfg. Co.

MIJO AUTO Meter Pvt. Ltd

Superb Meter Mfg. Co.

Automotive Techno Co. Inc.

National Meter Mfg. Co.

Maruti Meter Mfg. Corporation

Unique Digital Meters

Hydaker Industries

Srisenthilnathan Meter Works

Ar. Micro Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Smart Technology systems

