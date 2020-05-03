Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025

A recent market study on the global Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas market reveals that the global Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas market is discussed in the presented study.

The Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Segmentation of the Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas market report.

Market Segmentation:

The study provides a decisive view of the global ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas market by segmenting it in terms of end-user. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas in end-use segments across all regions.

Competitive Landscape:

The section covers detailed competitive matrix, company market share, and company profiles of the key players operating in the ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas market. These players include:

Niacet Corporation

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO., LTD

The Linde Group

Purityplus Specialty Gases

Gas Innovations Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Versum Materials

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Zhejiang Britech Co., Ltd.

Shandong Weitai Fine Chemical Co. Ltd

Shandong Yanhe Chemical Co., Ltd.

These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key active players in the market are engaged in expansion, merger & acquisition, and contract in order maintain their market share in the ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas. For instance, in 2017, Gas Innovations Inc. expanded its facility for specialty gases and established eHCI Innovations Inc. in La Porte, Texas, the U.S. eHCI Innovations Inc. has developed proprietary purification technology for producing industrial grade aHCL (anhydrous grade Hydrogen Chloride (HCl)). The process of producing ultra-high purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas also involves further purification to produce electronic grades of hydrogen chloride (99.999 %+) for the semiconductor industry

Research Methodology:

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl)Gas Market, by End-user

Industrial

Electronics

Global Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl)Gas Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Finland Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



