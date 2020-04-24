Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis

A recent market study on the global Storage Area Network (SAN) market reveals that the global Storage Area Network (SAN) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Storage Area Network (SAN) market is discussed in the presented study.

The Storage Area Network (SAN) market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Storage Area Network (SAN) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Storage Area Network (SAN) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

key players of the global storage area network market such as CISCO extracted a lion’s share of revenue from the markets fragmented across the North America region. The North America region contributed more than 60% of their revenue in 2015. NetApp, Inc. another major shareholder in the global storage area network market fished out more than 50% of the revenue share from the North America market in 2015. The unparalleled importance of the North America region in the global market arena of storage area networks is soaring and as predicted North America will continue to rule the global storage area network market till the end of the forecast period. The hardware segment of the North America SAN market is expected to dominate the market till the end of 2026. At the same time the software segment is assessed to be the most attractive segment in terms of revenue within the North America region and it is predicted to record a CAGR of 4.0% by the end of the foreseen period. The conventional SAN segment will showcase better output in the North America region, but in terms of revenue the virtual SAN segment will attract more attention. The FibreChannel technology segment is likely to rule the North America SAN market along with the BFSI end user segment. In terms of revenue, the large enterprises and IT and telecommunication segments are expected to remain the most attractive within the period of forecast.

