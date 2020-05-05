Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solar Pumps Market Development Analysis 2019-2027

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Solar Pumps market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Solar Pumps market.

The report on the global Solar Pumps market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Solar Pumps market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

The study reveals that the global Solar Pumps market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

manufacturers over the forecast period. Despite being the third largest regional market for solar pumps after MEA and China, India is anticipated to witness fostered adoption compared to others. As a result, India is expected to be the fastest growing region with an estimated CAGR of over 15% during 2017-2027. China, the second largest region with over 17% revenue share registered in 2017, will see healthy growth in the next decade at a CAGR value almost similar to that of Japan and Eastern Europe. While MEA will remain the top market for solar pumps, it is foreseen to follow India in terms of CAGR. Western Europe and North America will follow steady growth at a single-digit CAGR, whereas Eastern Europe will exhibit robust growth at a CAGR of over 11%. SEAP is identified to be emerging as a highly lucrative market for solar pumps with a projected CAGR of more than 12%.

Governmental policies to underpin robust market growth in India

High upfront capital costs and relatively lower awareness among farmer communities have been the major barriers impacting the market performance over the years. However, since the recent past, agricultural sector has become a key consumer of solar pumps, attributed to attractive government schemes proposed for farmers and growing affordability of solar pumps. Favorable government initiatives are identified to provide a thrust to pronounced adoption of solar pumps across developing Asian countries, including India. Bolstering demand from water-intensive industries will remain one of the key factors positively influencing the market growth in this region. In addition, tax and subsidy benefits as a result of growing support from the government to renewable energy projects is expected to be a significant factor in shaping the future of solar pumps sales in India. To be more specific, South India will experience a larger share, followed by North India and West India.

Irrigation to remain top consumer of solar pumps – globally and in India

In terms of application, irrigation has been the top application generating substantial demand for solar pumps on a global level. Irrigation is projected to remain a dominant application throughout the forecast period. While adoption of solar pumps for irrigation purpose will continue at a rapid pace all over the globe, a large number of farmer communities in India are also expected to embrace deployment of solar powered pumps for irrigation. Advancing agricultural technologies and increasing efforts for water conservation at ground level will collectively fuel the opportunities for solar powered pumps used for irrigation application across India. While the government is providing direct subsidies for promoting deployment of solar pumps, several NGOs such as The Sehgal Foundation, through combined investment of farmers, have preferred to pilot solar pump initiatives in different parts of India. In a bid to support and encourage large-scale deployment of solar pumps in near future, the government is providing farmers with an interest-subsidy along with reduced capital-subsidy.

Jain Irrigation, Shakti Pump, CRI Pumps, Tata Power Solar, and Kirloaskar Brothers are a few of the key players participating in the Indian as well as global solar pumps market. Recently, Denmark-based Grundfos Group has announced the launch of its new plant in Gujrat so as to expand in India and amplify the global market footprint.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Solar Pumps market: