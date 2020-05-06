Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Potassium Sulphate Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced 2019-2025

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Potassium Sulphate market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Potassium Sulphate market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Potassium Sulphate market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Potassium Sulphate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Potassium Sulphate market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/16057?source=atm

Reasons to Trust Our Business Insights

Proven track record of delivering high-quality and insightful market studies

Data collected from credible sources including product managers, sales representatives, marketing executives, and more

Providing accurate insights for over ten industrial verticals

Swift delivery of reports with COVID-19 impact without any delays

Up-to-date market research and analytical tools used to curate market reports

Critical Data in the Potassium Sulphate Market Report

Company share analysis and competition landscape

Recent trends and notable developments in the Potassium Sulphate market space

Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period

COVID-19 impact on the global Potassium Sulphate market

Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the Potassium Sulphate market

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/16057?source=atm

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Potassium Sulphate market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Potassium Sulphate and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

Increasing use of potassium sulphate fertilisers in fruits and vegetables expected to drive the growth of the global market in the coming future

Potassium sulphate is also referred to as sulphate of potash or SOP. Being a 100%natural nutrient, sulphate of potash provides high nutrition to crops. It has significant potassium content, low slat index and low chloride content as compared to other potash fertilizers. SOP is usually produced from Manheim, MOP and Kiersite, Orcha, and lake brines processes of which Manheim process is widely used across the globe for commercial production.

As per Future Market Insights, the global market for potassium sulphate is anticipated to display moderate growth during the period of assessment. The global potassium sulphate market has been witnessing steady growth since 2012. According to the research study conducted on potassium sulphate market on a global level, it is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 4.9% throughout the period of forecast (2017-2027). The global market in 2017 was estimated at about US$ 3.7 Bn and is anticipated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 6 Bn by the end of the assessment period (2027).

Growing agricultural production to augment the use of potassium sulphate

The use of fertilizers is directly related to the agricultural production, which in turn is associated with the growth in population. The more the population more would be the requirement of food crops, thus pushing the use of fertilizers. Growing production of fruits and vegetables coupled with other crops such as tobacco is expected to fuel the adoption of fertilizers, which consequently is poise to largely contribute to the growth of the global market for potassium sulphate in the coming years.

Consumption of potassium sulphate in fruits to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Potassium sulphate fertilizer is largely used in fruits and vegetables. The fruit segment in the application category is estimated to be the largest in terms of market value and is also expected to grow at a faster pace in the coming years. The high value CAGR of fruit segment reflects that the use of potassium sulphate in fruits is increasing at a large scale. The fruits application segment is estimated to reach a valuation of around US$ 1600 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value of over US$ 950 Mn in 2017, growing at a value CAGR of 5.4% throughout the period of assessment. The fruit segment, in 2017 accounted for a market share of about 25% and is expected to witness a growth in its share by the end of the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to showcase a gain in the BPS by the end of the year of forecast and is the most lucrative application segment.

Vegetables to largely contribute to the growth of the parent market

The growth of potassium sulphate market is directly related to its consumption or use of sulphate of potash fertilizers across various applications. The use of potassium sulphate fertilizer, after fruits, is high in vegetables. The vegetable segment in the application category is anticipated to thebe the second largest from a market share perspective. In 2017, it was valued a little over US$ 890 Mn and is expected to grow at a significant rate to reach a valuation of more than US$ 1400 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. This segment also is expected to witness an increase in its BPS during the forecast period.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/16057?source=atm

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Potassium Sulphate market: