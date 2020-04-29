Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market | Growth Drivers, Business Strategies and Future Prospects 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer market include _Braun, Innovo Medical, Microlife, Omron, Exergen Corporation, Radiant, AViTA, EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Non-contact Forehead Thermometer manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Non-contact Forehead Thermometer industry.

Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Segment By Type:

Accuracy 0.1, Accuracy 0.05

Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Segment By Applications:

Hospital, Home Use, Others

Critical questions addressed by the Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Accuracy 0.1

1.3.3 Accuracy 0.05

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Home Use

1.4.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Industry

1.6.1.1 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-contact Forehead Thermometer as of 2019)

3.4 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Braun

8.1.1 Braun Corporation Information

8.1.2 Braun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Braun Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Products and Services

8.1.5 Braun SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Braun Recent Developments

8.2 Innovo Medical

8.2.1 Innovo Medical Corporation Information

8.2.2 Innovo Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Innovo Medical Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Products and Services

8.2.5 Innovo Medical SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Innovo Medical Recent Developments

8.3 Microlife

8.3.1 Microlife Corporation Information

8.3.2 Microlife Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Microlife Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Products and Services

8.3.5 Microlife SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Microlife Recent Developments

8.4 Omron

8.4.1 Omron Corporation Information

8.4.2 Omron Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Omron Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Products and Services

8.4.5 Omron SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Omron Recent Developments

8.5 Exergen Corporation

8.5.1 Exergen Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Exergen Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Exergen Corporation Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Products and Services

8.5.5 Exergen Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Exergen Corporation Recent Developments

8.6 Radiant

8.6.1 Radiant Corporation Information

8.6.2 Radiant Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Radiant Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Products and Services

8.6.5 Radiant SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Radiant Recent Developments

8.7 AViTA

8.7.1 AViTA Corporation Information

8.7.2 AViTA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 AViTA Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Products and Services

8.7.5 AViTA SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 AViTA Recent Developments

8.8 EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS

8.8.1 EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS Corporation Information

8.8.2 EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Products and Services

8.8.5 EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS Recent Developments

9 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Sales Channels

11.2.2 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Distributors

11.3 Non-contact Forehead Thermometer Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

