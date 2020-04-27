Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Nitrile Elastomers Market | Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Nitrile Elastomers Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Nitrile Elastomers Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Nitrile Elastomers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Nitrile Elastomers Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Nitrile Elastomers Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Nitrile Elastomers market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Nitrile Elastomers market include _LANXESS, Zeon Chemicals, CNPC, Nantex, KKPC, LG Chem, Ningbo Shunze Rubber, Sibur, JSR Corporation, Industrias Negromex, Versalis, Petrobras Argentina, Huangshan Hualan Technology

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Nitrile Elastomers industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Nitrile Elastomers manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Nitrile Elastomers industry.

Global Nitrile Elastomers Market Segment By Type:

Solid NBR Rubber, NBR Latex, Hydrogenated NBR (HNBR)

Global Nitrile Elastomers Market Segment By Applications:

Medical Industry, Automobiles Industry, Construction Industry, Machinery Industry, Others

Table Of Content

1 Nitrile Elastomers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nitrile Elastomers

1.2 Covid-19 Implications on Nitrile Elastomers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nitrile Elastomers Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Solid NBR Rubber

1.2.3 NBR Latex

1.2.4 Hydrogenated NBR (HNBR)

1.3 Covid-19 Implications on Nitrile Elastomers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nitrile Elastomers Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Medical Industry

1.3.3 Automobiles Industry

1.3.4 Construction Industry

1.3.5 Machinery Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Global Nitrile Elastomers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Nitrile Elastomers Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Nitrile Elastomers Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Nitrile Elastomers Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Nitrile Elastomers Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Nitrile Elastomers Industry

1.5.1.1 Nitrile Elastomers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Nitrile Elastomers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Nitrile Elastomers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Nitrile Elastomers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nitrile Elastomers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Nitrile Elastomers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Nitrile Elastomers Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Nitrile Elastomers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Nitrile Elastomers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nitrile Elastomers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Nitrile Elastomers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Covid-19 Implications on Nitrile Elastomers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Nitrile Elastomers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Nitrile Elastomers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Nitrile Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Nitrile Elastomers Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Nitrile Elastomers Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Nitrile Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Nitrile Elastomers Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Nitrile Elastomers Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Nitrile Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Nitrile Elastomers Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Nitrile Elastomers Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Nitrile Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Nitrile Elastomers Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Nitrile Elastomers Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Nitrile Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Nitrile Elastomers Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Nitrile Elastomers Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Nitrile Elastomers Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Nitrile Elastomers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Nitrile Elastomers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Nitrile Elastomers Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Nitrile Elastomers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Nitrile Elastomers Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Nitrile Elastomers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Nitrile Elastomers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Nitrile Elastomers Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nitrile Elastomers Business

6.1 LANXESS

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 LANXESS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 LANXESS Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 LANXESS Products Offered

6.1.5 LANXESS Recent Development

6.2 Zeon Chemicals

6.2.1 Zeon Chemicals Corporation Information

6.2.2 Zeon Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Zeon Chemicals Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Zeon Chemicals Products Offered

6.2.5 Zeon Chemicals Recent Development

6.3 CNPC

6.3.1 CNPC Corporation Information

6.3.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 CNPC Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 CNPC Products Offered

6.3.5 CNPC Recent Development

6.4 Nantex

6.4.1 Nantex Corporation Information

6.4.2 Nantex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Nantex Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nantex Products Offered

6.4.5 Nantex Recent Development

6.5 KKPC

6.5.1 KKPC Corporation Information

6.5.2 KKPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 KKPC Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 KKPC Products Offered

6.5.5 KKPC Recent Development

6.6 LG Chem

6.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

6.6.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 LG Chem Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 LG Chem Products Offered

6.6.5 LG Chem Recent Development

6.7 Ningbo Shunze Rubber

6.6.1 Ningbo Shunze Rubber Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ningbo Shunze Rubber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Ningbo Shunze Rubber Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ningbo Shunze Rubber Products Offered

6.7.5 Ningbo Shunze Rubber Recent Development

6.8 Sibur

6.8.1 Sibur Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sibur Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Sibur Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Sibur Products Offered

6.8.5 Sibur Recent Development

6.9 JSR Corporation

6.9.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information

6.9.2 JSR Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 JSR Corporation Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 JSR Corporation Products Offered

6.9.5 JSR Corporation Recent Development

6.10 Industrias Negromex

6.10.1 Industrias Negromex Corporation Information

6.10.2 Industrias Negromex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Industrias Negromex Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Industrias Negromex Products Offered

6.10.5 Industrias Negromex Recent Development

6.11 Versalis

6.11.1 Versalis Corporation Information

6.11.2 Versalis Nitrile Elastomers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Versalis Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Versalis Products Offered

6.11.5 Versalis Recent Development

6.12 Petrobras Argentina

6.12.1 Petrobras Argentina Corporation Information

6.12.2 Petrobras Argentina Nitrile Elastomers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Petrobras Argentina Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Petrobras Argentina Products Offered

6.12.5 Petrobras Argentina Recent Development

6.13 Huangshan Hualan Technology

6.13.1 Huangshan Hualan Technology Corporation Information

6.13.2 Huangshan Hualan Technology Nitrile Elastomers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Huangshan Hualan Technology Nitrile Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Huangshan Hualan Technology Products Offered

6.13.5 Huangshan Hualan Technology Recent Development

7 Nitrile Elastomers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Nitrile Elastomers Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nitrile Elastomers

7.4 Nitrile Elastomers Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Nitrile Elastomers Distributors List

8.3 Nitrile Elastomers Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Nitrile Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nitrile Elastomers by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nitrile Elastomers by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Nitrile Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nitrile Elastomers by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nitrile Elastomers by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Nitrile Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nitrile Elastomers by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nitrile Elastomers by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Nitrile Elastomers Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Nitrile Elastomers Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Nitrile Elastomers Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Nitrile Elastomers Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Nitrile Elastomers Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

