Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Future of Breast Pump Market Analyzed in a New Study

Assessment of the Global Breast Pump Market

Regional Outlook

Competitive Outlook

Product Adoption Analysis

Market Dynamics

Growth of the global breast pumps market is mainly driven by increasing awareness about human milk banks. There are some factors related to the temporary breastfeeding difficulties, which are expected to drive overall growth of the breast pump market such as engorgement, poor attachment, breast refusal, nipple soreness etc. Companies are adopting various strategies to sustain in the market and create a distinct value proposition for diverse consumer segments in order to offer cost-effective treatment for breastfeeding. This is in turn expected to drive growth of the breast pumps market in developing regions.

The global breast pumps market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period. However, declining birth rates, increasing ageing population, diseases and fertility-related issues and superior quality of substitute alternatives (lactation inducing remedies) is expected to hamper growth of the global breast pumps market.

Electric breast pumps to reflect high potential for growth in the global market during the forecast period

The breast pump market is segmented on the basis of technology into electric breast pumps and manual breast pumps. The electric breast pumps are further sub-segmented into two segments: Single electric breast pumps and double electric breast pumps. The electric breast pump segment contributed the leading shares to the market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of breast pumps over a forecast period. The electric breast pump segment is estimated to reach high market valuation of more than US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value a little over US$ 900 Mn in 2017. The electric breast pump segment is projected to grow at a significant rate to register a high CAGR of 5.0% throughout the period of forecast. This segment dominated the global market since 2012 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The double electric breast pump sub segment is expected to largely contribute to the dominance of the parent segment. This sub segment is estimated to touch value around US$ 1 Bn by 2027 end and is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The single electric breast pump sub segment is estimated to reach value of US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2027.

