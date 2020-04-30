Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Foam Travel Pillows Market | Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Foam Travel Pillows Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Foam Travel Pillows Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Foam Travel Pillows Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Foam Travel Pillows Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Foam Travel Pillows Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Foam Travel Pillows market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Foam Travel Pillows Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Foam Travel Pillows Market: Tempur Sealy, Samsonite, SNI Today, Trtl, Cabeau, BCOZZY, World’s Best, XpresSpa Group, Lewis N. Clark, Jiaao, Comfy Commuter, Core Products, Travel Blue, US Jaclean, TravelRest, Sleep Innovations

Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Segmentation By Product: Width(12 cm), Width(10 cm)

Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Segmentation By Application: Household, Commercial

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Foam Travel Pillows Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Foam Travel Pillows Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Foam Travel Pillows Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Foam Travel Pillows Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Width(12 cm)

1.4.3 Width(10 cm)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Foam Travel Pillows Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Foam Travel Pillows Industry

1.6.1.1 Foam Travel Pillows Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Foam Travel Pillows Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Foam Travel Pillows Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Foam Travel Pillows Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Foam Travel Pillows Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Foam Travel Pillows Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Foam Travel Pillows Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Foam Travel Pillows Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Foam Travel Pillows Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Foam Travel Pillows Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Foam Travel Pillows Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Foam Travel Pillows Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Foam Travel Pillows Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Foam Travel Pillows Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Foam Travel Pillows Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Foam Travel Pillows Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Foam Travel Pillows Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Foam Travel Pillows Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Foam Travel Pillows Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Foam Travel Pillows Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Foam Travel Pillows Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Foam Travel Pillows Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Foam Travel Pillows Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Foam Travel Pillows Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Foam Travel Pillows Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Foam Travel Pillows Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Foam Travel Pillows Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Foam Travel Pillows by Country

6.1.1 North America Foam Travel Pillows Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Foam Travel Pillows Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Foam Travel Pillows Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Foam Travel Pillows Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Foam Travel Pillows by Country

7.1.1 Europe Foam Travel Pillows Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Foam Travel Pillows Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Foam Travel Pillows Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Foam Travel Pillows Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Foam Travel Pillows by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Foam Travel Pillows Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Foam Travel Pillows Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Foam Travel Pillows Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Foam Travel Pillows Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Foam Travel Pillows by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Foam Travel Pillows Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Foam Travel Pillows Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Foam Travel Pillows Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Foam Travel Pillows Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Foam Travel Pillows by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Foam Travel Pillows Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Foam Travel Pillows Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Foam Travel Pillows Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Foam Travel Pillows Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tempur Sealy

11.1.1 Tempur Sealy Corporation Information

11.1.2 Tempur Sealy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Tempur Sealy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Tempur Sealy Foam Travel Pillows Products Offered

11.1.5 Tempur Sealy Recent Development

11.2 Samsonite

11.2.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

11.2.2 Samsonite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Samsonite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Samsonite Foam Travel Pillows Products Offered

11.2.5 Samsonite Recent Development

11.3 SNI Today

11.3.1 SNI Today Corporation Information

11.3.2 SNI Today Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 SNI Today Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 SNI Today Foam Travel Pillows Products Offered

11.3.5 SNI Today Recent Development

11.4 Trtl

11.4.1 Trtl Corporation Information

11.4.2 Trtl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Trtl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Trtl Foam Travel Pillows Products Offered

11.4.5 Trtl Recent Development

11.5 Cabeau

11.5.1 Cabeau Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cabeau Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Cabeau Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Cabeau Foam Travel Pillows Products Offered

11.5.5 Cabeau Recent Development

11.6 BCOZZY

11.6.1 BCOZZY Corporation Information

11.6.2 BCOZZY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 BCOZZY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 BCOZZY Foam Travel Pillows Products Offered

11.6.5 BCOZZY Recent Development

11.7 World’s Best

11.7.1 World’s Best Corporation Information

11.7.2 World’s Best Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 World’s Best Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 World’s Best Foam Travel Pillows Products Offered

11.7.5 World’s Best Recent Development

11.8 XpresSpa Group

11.8.1 XpresSpa Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 XpresSpa Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 XpresSpa Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 XpresSpa Group Foam Travel Pillows Products Offered

11.8.5 XpresSpa Group Recent Development

11.9 Lewis N. Clark

11.9.1 Lewis N. Clark Corporation Information

11.9.2 Lewis N. Clark Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Lewis N. Clark Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Lewis N. Clark Foam Travel Pillows Products Offered

11.9.5 Lewis N. Clark Recent Development

11.10 Jiaao

11.10.1 Jiaao Corporation Information

11.10.2 Jiaao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Jiaao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Jiaao Foam Travel Pillows Products Offered

11.10.5 Jiaao Recent Development

11.12 Core Products

11.12.1 Core Products Corporation Information

11.12.2 Core Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Core Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Core Products Products Offered

11.12.5 Core Products Recent Development

11.13 Travel Blue

11.13.1 Travel Blue Corporation Information

11.13.2 Travel Blue Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Travel Blue Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Travel Blue Products Offered

11.13.5 Travel Blue Recent Development

11.14 US Jaclean

11.14.1 US Jaclean Corporation Information

11.14.2 US Jaclean Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 US Jaclean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 US Jaclean Products Offered

11.14.5 US Jaclean Recent Development

11.15 TravelRest

11.15.1 TravelRest Corporation Information

11.15.2 TravelRest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 TravelRest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 TravelRest Products Offered

11.15.5 TravelRest Recent Development

11.16 Sleep Innovations

11.16.1 Sleep Innovations Corporation Information

11.16.2 Sleep Innovations Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Sleep Innovations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Sleep Innovations Products Offered

11.16.5 Sleep Innovations Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Foam Travel Pillows Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Foam Travel Pillows Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Foam Travel Pillows Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Foam Travel Pillows Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Foam Travel Pillows Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Foam Travel Pillows Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Foam Travel Pillows Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Foam Travel Pillows Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Foam Travel Pillows Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Foam Travel Pillows Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Foam Travel Pillows Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Foam Travel Pillows Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Foam Travel Pillows Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Foam Travel Pillows Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Foam Travel Pillows Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Foam Travel Pillows Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

