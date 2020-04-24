Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market | Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Explosives & Pyrotechnics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Explosives & Pyrotechnics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Explosives & Pyrotechnics market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Explosives & Pyrotechnics market include _Orica Mining Services, ENAEX, Sasol Limited, AECI Group, Incitec Pivot, Austin Powder Company, Chemring Group, Titanobel SAS, Hanwha Corp., LSB Industries, Solar Industries India, Melrose Pyrotechnics, Zambelli Fireworks, Pyro Company Fireworks, Angelfire Pyrotechnics, Howard & Sons, Skyburst, Entertainment Fire-works, Supreme Fireworks, Celebration Fireworks, Impact Pyro

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Explosives & Pyrotechnics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Explosives & Pyrotechnics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Explosives & Pyrotechnics industry.

Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Segment By Type:

Explosives, Pyrotechnics

Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Segment By Applications:

Mining, Construction, Military, Entertainment, Consumer, Others

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Explosives

1.4.3 Pyrotechnics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Mining

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Military

1.5.5 Entertainment

1.5.6 Consumer

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Explosives & Pyrotechnics Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Explosives & Pyrotechnics Industry

1.6.1.1 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Explosives & Pyrotechnics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Explosives & Pyrotechnics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Explosives & Pyrotechnics Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Explosives & Pyrotechnics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Explosives & Pyrotechnics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Explosives & Pyrotechnics Revenue in 2019

3.3 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Explosives & Pyrotechnics Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Explosives & Pyrotechnics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Explosives & Pyrotechnics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Explosives & Pyrotechnics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Orica Mining Services

13.1.1 Orica Mining Services Company Details

13.1.2 Orica Mining Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Orica Mining Services Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

13.1.4 Orica Mining Services Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Orica Mining Services Recent Development

13.2 ENAEX

13.2.1 ENAEX Company Details

13.2.2 ENAEX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 ENAEX Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

13.2.4 ENAEX Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 ENAEX Recent Development

13.3 Sasol Limited

13.3.1 Sasol Limited Company Details

13.3.2 Sasol Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Sasol Limited Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

13.3.4 Sasol Limited Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Sasol Limited Recent Development

13.4 AECI Group

13.4.1 AECI Group Company Details

13.4.2 AECI Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 AECI Group Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

13.4.4 AECI Group Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 AECI Group Recent Development

13.5 Incitec Pivot

13.5.1 Incitec Pivot Company Details

13.5.2 Incitec Pivot Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Incitec Pivot Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

13.5.4 Incitec Pivot Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Incitec Pivot Recent Development

13.6 Austin Powder Company

13.6.1 Austin Powder Company Company Details

13.6.2 Austin Powder Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Austin Powder Company Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

13.6.4 Austin Powder Company Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Austin Powder Company Recent Development

13.7 Chemring Group

13.7.1 Chemring Group Company Details

13.7.2 Chemring Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Chemring Group Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

13.7.4 Chemring Group Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Chemring Group Recent Development

13.8 Titanobel SAS

13.8.1 Titanobel SAS Company Details

13.8.2 Titanobel SAS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Titanobel SAS Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

13.8.4 Titanobel SAS Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Titanobel SAS Recent Development

13.9 Hanwha Corp.

13.9.1 Hanwha Corp. Company Details

13.9.2 Hanwha Corp. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Hanwha Corp. Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

13.9.4 Hanwha Corp. Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Hanwha Corp. Recent Development

13.10 LSB Industries

13.10.1 LSB Industries Company Details

13.10.2 LSB Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 LSB Industries Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

13.10.4 LSB Industries Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 LSB Industries Recent Development

13.11 Solar Industries India

10.11.1 Solar Industries India Company Details

10.11.2 Solar Industries India Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Solar Industries India Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.11.4 Solar Industries India Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Solar Industries India Recent Development

13.12 Melrose Pyrotechnics

10.12.1 Melrose Pyrotechnics Company Details

10.12.2 Melrose Pyrotechnics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Melrose Pyrotechnics Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.12.4 Melrose Pyrotechnics Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Melrose Pyrotechnics Recent Development

13.13 Zambelli Fireworks

10.13.1 Zambelli Fireworks Company Details

10.13.2 Zambelli Fireworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Zambelli Fireworks Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.13.4 Zambelli Fireworks Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Zambelli Fireworks Recent Development

13.14 Pyro Company Fireworks

10.14.1 Pyro Company Fireworks Company Details

10.14.2 Pyro Company Fireworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Pyro Company Fireworks Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.14.4 Pyro Company Fireworks Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Pyro Company Fireworks Recent Development

13.15 Angelfire Pyrotechnics

10.15.1 Angelfire Pyrotechnics Company Details

10.15.2 Angelfire Pyrotechnics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Angelfire Pyrotechnics Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.15.4 Angelfire Pyrotechnics Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Angelfire Pyrotechnics Recent Development

13.16 Howard & Sons

10.16.1 Howard & Sons Company Details

10.16.2 Howard & Sons Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Howard & Sons Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.16.4 Howard & Sons Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Howard & Sons Recent Development

13.17 Skyburst

10.17.1 Skyburst Company Details

10.17.2 Skyburst Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Skyburst Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.17.4 Skyburst Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Skyburst Recent Development

13.18 Entertainment Fire-works

10.18.1 Entertainment Fire-works Company Details

10.18.2 Entertainment Fire-works Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Entertainment Fire-works Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.18.4 Entertainment Fire-works Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Entertainment Fire-works Recent Development

13.19 Supreme Fireworks

10.19.1 Supreme Fireworks Company Details

10.19.2 Supreme Fireworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Supreme Fireworks Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.19.4 Supreme Fireworks Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Supreme Fireworks Recent Development

13.20 Celebration Fireworks

10.20.1 Celebration Fireworks Company Details

10.20.2 Celebration Fireworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Celebration Fireworks Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.20.4 Celebration Fireworks Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Celebration Fireworks Recent Development

13.21 Impact Pyro

10.21.1 Impact Pyro Company Details

10.21.2 Impact Pyro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Impact Pyro Explosives & Pyrotechnics Introduction

10.21.4 Impact Pyro Revenue in Explosives & Pyrotechnics Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Impact Pyro Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

