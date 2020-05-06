Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Disposable Blood Bags Market Segments and Key Trends 2019-2026

A recent market study on the global Disposable Blood Bags market reveals that the global Disposable Blood Bags market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Disposable Blood Bags market is discussed in the presented study.

The Disposable Blood Bags market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Disposable Blood Bags market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Disposable Blood Bags market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Collection Bags Single Collection Double Collection Triple Collection Quadruple collection

Transfer Bags

Collection bags product type segment dominates the global market for disposable plastic blood bags in terms of revenue, owing to increasing adoption of automated techniques for blood collection. Single collection bags sub-segment currently accounts for comparatively higher market share among the collection bags product type segment. Triple and quadruple blood bags sub-segments revenue is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for blood components, driven by increasing incidence of blood disorders and trauma injuries.

Tender Sales

Private Sales

Tender sales channel segment is expected to account for majority revenue share contribution to the global disposable plastic blood bags market over the forecast period due to focused growth strategies of blood bags manufacturers through tender process owing to high profit margins.

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)

North America

Latin America Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Ukraine Georgia Belarus Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Bangladesh Myanmar Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Middle East South Africa Egypt Nigeria Ethiopia Rest of MEA



In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global disposable plastic disposable blood bags market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the disposable plastic blood bags market. To understand key growth segments, Future Market Insights provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis. The resulting index helps providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on the global disposable plastic blood bags market, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, to access the key differentiators among competitor firms. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the disposable plastic blood bags value chain and the potential players with regard to the same. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players in the market.

Detailed profiles of medical device companies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies. Key players in the market include Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Grifols, S.A., MacoPharma, S.A., HLL Lifecare Limited, Poly Medicure Limited, Innvol Medical India Limited, and Span Healthcare Private Limited.

