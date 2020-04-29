Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Transformation Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2024

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Digital Transformation market. Hence, companies in the Digital Transformation market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Digital Transformation Market

The global Digital Transformation market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Digital Transformation market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The market study aims to provide a competitive edge over other players in the Digital Transformation market:

How are market players are restructuring their business activities to gain a competitive edge in the Digital Transformation market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of technologies and regulations? What are the crucial factors that are expected to magnify the growth of the Digital Transformation market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could restrict the growth of the Digital Transformation market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Digital Transformation market into different market segments such as:

The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.

Key Segments Covered



By Digital Services



Digital Consulting

Digital Technology Implementation

Digital Technology Integration

Digital Operations & Management

By Digital Software

Digital Content & Application

Digital Sales & Commerce

Digital Marketing

Digital Consumer Experience & Services

Digital Integration Platforms

By Verticals



Public Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector

Media & Entertainment Sector

Telecomm Sector

Energy & Utility Sector

Services Sector

Retail Sector

Healthcare Sector

Transportation & Distribution Sector

Key Regions/Countries Covered



GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

North Africa

Other Middle East Countries

Key Companies

IBM Corporation



CGI Group Incorporation

Accenture plc

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Booz & Co.

PWC

Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the Digital Transformation market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Digital Transformation market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

