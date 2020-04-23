Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cocoa Market and Forecast Study Launched

Cocoa Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Cocoa Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Cocoa Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Cocoa Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cocoa market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Cocoa market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

increasing demand for cocoa in the conventional sub-segment in Western Europe is expected to fuel growth of the cocoa market in this region. The Western Europe market is projected to gain 233 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. The cocoa market in North America is likely to witness substantial growth in terms of value throughout the forecast period. North America followed Western Europe closely in terms of market share in 2016, with a projected value share of over 20%. The North America cocoa market is anticipated to gain 23 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. In terms of CAGR, the Western Europe cocoa market is estimated to register the highest value CAGR of 4.1% with North America standing at the second position with 3.5% value CAGR.

Swiss chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opens first ever cocoa powder based beverage products academy

Switzerland based chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opened its first cocoa powder based beverage products academy in 2016 – Van Houten Beverage, Sweden – to enter into this business segment. In 2016, U.S based Cargrill Incorporated introduced cocoa powder with intense dark red colour in its product offerings in Indonesia for application in chocolate ice-creams, drinks, and desserts. Another U.S. based manufacturer, Carlyle Cocoa has acquired speciality in manufacturing six different cocoa powder varieties differentiated on the basis of pH range, while the rest of the ingredients remain the same.

