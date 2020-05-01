Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Casein & Caseinates Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector Forward

Analysis of the Global Casein & Caseinates Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Casein & Caseinates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Casein & Caseinates market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Casein & Caseinates market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmentation Analysis of the Casein & Caseinates Market

By Region

The market can be divided, based on product types, into four segments as acid casein and derivatives, rennet casein, micellar casein and others including sodium caseinates, calcium caseinates, and casein hydrolysates.

Europe is the largest market for casein and caseinates. Changing dietary preferences towards high protein diets is the primary reason for the market growth. Asia pacific market is growing rapidly owing to the increasing population of infants and increasing disposable income aiding the buyer power in the region.

Some of the players in the casein and caseinates market include American Casein Company, Erie Casein Company Inc Fonterra, Gansu Hualing Milk Products Group, Kerry Ingredients, Lactalis and Casein India among many others.

