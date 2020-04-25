Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Amlodipine Besylate Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

Complete study of the global Amlodipine Besylate market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Amlodipine Besylate industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Amlodipine Besylate production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Amlodipine Besylate market include _, Pfizer, Mylan, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Apotex, Teva Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Strides Pharma, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Oxford Pharm, Wockhardt, Epic Pharma, CR Pharmaceutical, Alkem Laboratories, MACLEODS

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Amlodipine Besylate industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Amlodipine Besylate manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Amlodipine Besylate industry.

Global Amlodipine Besylate Market Segment By Type:

,, 2.5mg Tablets, 5mg Tablets, 10mg Tablets

Global Amlodipine Besylate Market Segment By Application:

, High Blood Pressure, Heart Disease

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Amlodipine Besylate industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Amlodipine Besylate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Amlodipine Besylate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Amlodipine Besylate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Amlodipine Besylate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Amlodipine Besylate market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Amlodipine Besylate Market Overview

1.1 Amlodipine Besylate Product Overview

1.2 Amlodipine Besylate Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 2.5mg Tablets

1.2.2 5mg Tablets

1.2.3 10mg Tablets

1.3 Global Amlodipine Besylate Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Amlodipine Besylate Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Amlodipine Besylate Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Amlodipine Besylate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Amlodipine Besylate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Amlodipine Besylate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Amlodipine Besylate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Amlodipine Besylate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Amlodipine Besylate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Amlodipine Besylate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Amlodipine Besylate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Amlodipine Besylate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Amlodipine Besylate Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Amlodipine Besylate Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Amlodipine Besylate Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Amlodipine Besylate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Amlodipine Besylate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Amlodipine Besylate Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Amlodipine Besylate Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Amlodipine Besylate as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Amlodipine Besylate Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Amlodipine Besylate Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Amlodipine Besylate Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Amlodipine Besylate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Amlodipine Besylate Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Amlodipine Besylate Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Amlodipine Besylate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Amlodipine Besylate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Amlodipine Besylate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Amlodipine Besylate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Amlodipine Besylate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Amlodipine Besylate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Amlodipine Besylate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Amlodipine Besylate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Amlodipine Besylate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Amlodipine Besylate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Amlodipine Besylate by Application

4.1 Amlodipine Besylate Segment by Application

4.1.1 High Blood Pressure

4.1.2 Heart Disease

4.2 Global Amlodipine Besylate Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Amlodipine Besylate Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Amlodipine Besylate Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Amlodipine Besylate Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Amlodipine Besylate by Application

4.5.2 Europe Amlodipine Besylate by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Amlodipine Besylate by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Amlodipine Besylate by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Amlodipine Besylate by Application 5 North America Amlodipine Besylate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Amlodipine Besylate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Amlodipine Besylate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Amlodipine Besylate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Amlodipine Besylate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Amlodipine Besylate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Amlodipine Besylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Amlodipine Besylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Amlodipine Besylate Business

10.1 Pfizer

10.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Pfizer Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Pfizer Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development

10.2 Mylan

10.2.1 Mylan Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mylan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Mylan Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Mylan Recent Development

10.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

10.3.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.3.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Development

10.4 Apotex

10.4.1 Apotex Corporation Information

10.4.2 Apotex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Apotex Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Apotex Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.4.5 Apotex Recent Development

10.5 Teva Pharmaceutical

10.5.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.5.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development

10.6 Cipla

10.6.1 Cipla Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cipla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Cipla Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cipla Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.6.5 Cipla Recent Development

10.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals

10.7.1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.7.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.8 Strides Pharma

10.8.1 Strides Pharma Corporation Information

10.8.2 Strides Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Strides Pharma Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Strides Pharma Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.8.5 Strides Pharma Recent Development

10.9 Upsher-Smith Laboratories

10.9.1 Upsher-Smith Laboratories Corporation Information

10.9.2 Upsher-Smith Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Upsher-Smith Laboratories Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Upsher-Smith Laboratories Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.9.5 Upsher-Smith Laboratories Recent Development

10.10 InvaGen Pharmaceuticals

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Amlodipine Besylate Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.11 Sun Pharmaceutical

10.11.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.11.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Recent Development

10.12 Aurobindo Pharma

10.12.1 Aurobindo Pharma Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aurobindo Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aurobindo Pharma Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Aurobindo Pharma Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.12.5 Aurobindo Pharma Recent Development

10.13 Lupin Pharmaceuticals

10.13.1 Lupin Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lupin Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Lupin Pharmaceuticals Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Lupin Pharmaceuticals Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.13.5 Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.14 Zydus Pharmaceuticals

10.14.1 Zydus Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zydus Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Zydus Pharmaceuticals Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Zydus Pharmaceuticals Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.14.5 Zydus Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.15 Oxford Pharm

10.15.1 Oxford Pharm Corporation Information

10.15.2 Oxford Pharm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Oxford Pharm Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Oxford Pharm Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.15.5 Oxford Pharm Recent Development

10.16 Wockhardt

10.16.1 Wockhardt Corporation Information

10.16.2 Wockhardt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Wockhardt Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Wockhardt Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.16.5 Wockhardt Recent Development

10.17 Epic Pharma

10.17.1 Epic Pharma Corporation Information

10.17.2 Epic Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Epic Pharma Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Epic Pharma Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.17.5 Epic Pharma Recent Development

10.18 CR Pharmaceutical

10.18.1 CR Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.18.2 CR Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 CR Pharmaceutical Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 CR Pharmaceutical Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.18.5 CR Pharmaceutical Recent Development

10.19 Alkem Laboratories

10.19.1 Alkem Laboratories Corporation Information

10.19.2 Alkem Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Alkem Laboratories Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Alkem Laboratories Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.19.5 Alkem Laboratories Recent Development

10.20 MACLEODS

10.20.1 MACLEODS Corporation Information

10.20.2 MACLEODS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 MACLEODS Amlodipine Besylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 MACLEODS Amlodipine Besylate Products Offered

10.20.5 MACLEODS Recent Development 11 Amlodipine Besylate Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Amlodipine Besylate Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Amlodipine Besylate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

