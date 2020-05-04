All News Health Market Research

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

May 4, 2020
9 Min Read
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market insights
open-angle glaucoma market insights

DelveInsight’s ‘Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of IPFs in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Geography Covered

  • The United States
  • EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)
  • Japan

Study Period: 2017–2030

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a rare, chronic, progressive fibrosing interstitial pneumonia which is found to affect the middle-aged and older adults; and affects lung tissue (alveoli in particular) by either thickening, stiffening, or persistent and progressive scarring (fibrosis) which increases irreversibly over time. If an individual has IPF, scarring affects the air sacs, limiting the amount of oxygen that gets into the blood. With less oxygen in the blood, one can get breathlessness from everyday activities, like walking. This group of lung disorders is also known as ‘Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases,’ which is characterized by a broader umbrella of ‘Interstitial Lung Diseases (IDLs).

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drug Chapters

This segment of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017–2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Insights

  • Patient Population
  • Therapeutic Approaches
  • Pipeline Analysis
  • Market Size and Trends
  • Market Opportunities
  • Impact of upcoming Therapies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Key Strengths

  • 1 Year Forecast
  • 7MM Coverage
  • Epidemiology Segmentation
  • Drugs Uptake
  • Highly Analyzed Market
  • Key Cross Competition

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Assessment

  • Current Treatment Practices
  • Unmet Needs
  • Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles
  • Market Attractiveness
  • Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

  • This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market
  • Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market
  • To understand the future market competition in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market.

What is Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis?

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive disease characterized by the aberrant accumulation of fibrotic tissue in the lungs parenchyma, associated with significant morbidity and poor prognosis.

What was the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size in the 7 major markets (7MM)?

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size was 1,510 Million in the 7MM in 2017

Which geography accounted for the largest Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size?

The US accounted for the largest Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size among the 7MM

What are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers?

The grant of special regulatory designations, several therapies in the pipeline from various companies, an increase in the prevalence of fibrotic diseases are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers

What are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers?

The prognosis of patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis remains poor, lack of accurate diagnostic procedures and, specific validating biomarkers, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is associated with high mortality rates are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers

How many companies are developing drugs for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis?

MediciNova, FibroGen, Kadmon Corporation, Promedior, Inc, Galapagos NV are developing drugs for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Request for sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-market

Table of contents:

1.    Key Insights

2.    Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

2.1.     Market Share (%) Distribution of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2017

2.2.     Market Share (%) Distribution of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2028

3.    Disease Background and Overview: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

3.1.     Introduction

3.2.     Statistics about Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

3.3.     Staging of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

3.4.     Risk Factors and Disease Causes

3.5.     Symptoms

3.6.     Pathogenesis

3.7.     Diagnosis

4.    Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1.     Key Findings

4.2.     7MM Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

5.    Country Wise-Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

5.1.  United States

5.1.1.   Prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the United States

5.1.2.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

5.1.3.   Gender-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.1.4.   Age-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.2.  EU5

5.2.1.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in EU5

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.2.1.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

5.2.2.2.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

5.2.2.3.   Gender-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.2.2.4.   Age-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.2.3. France

5.2.3.1.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

5.2.3.2.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

5.2.3.3.   Gender-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.2.3.4.   Age-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.4.1.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

5.2.4.2.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

5.2.4.3.   Gender-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.2.4.4.   Age-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.2.5. United Kingdom

5.2.5.1.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

5.2.5.2.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

5.2.5.3.   Gender-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.2.5.4.   Age-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.2.6. Spain

5.2.6.1.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

5.2.6.2.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

5.2.6.3.   Gender-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.2.6.4.   Age-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.3.  Japan

5.3.1.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

5.3.2.   Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

5.3.3.   Gender-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

5.3.4.   Age-specific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

6.    Current Treatment Practices

6.1.     ATS/ERS/JRS/ALAT Clinical Practice Guideline: Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (An Update of 2011 Clinical Practice Guideline)

6.2.     Patient Journey

7.    Unmet Needs

8.    Organizations contributing toward IPF

9.    KOL’s Views: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

10. Case Reports

10.1.  Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: As case Discussion in the US

10.2.  Occurrence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis during immunosuppressive treatment: a case report of Europe

10.3.  Nintedanib prevented fibrosis progression and lung cancer growth in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis – A Japanese Case Report

11. Marketed Products

11.1.Esbriet (Pirfenidone): InterMune Inc.

11.1.1. Product Description

11.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.1.3. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.1.4. Safety and Efficacy of Esbriet

11.1.5. Side effects of Esbriet

11.1.6. Product Profile

11.2.Ofev (Nintedanib): Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Advantages and Disadvantages

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy of Ofev

11.2.5. Side effects of Ofev

11.2.6. Product Profile

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1.  Key Cross Competition

12.2.Tipelukast: MediciNova

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Clinical Development

12.2.3. Clinical Trials Information

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

12.3.Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

12.3.1. Drug Description

12.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.3.3. Other Development Activities

12.3.4. Clinical Development

12.3.5. Clinical Trials Information

12.3.6. Safety and Efficacy

12.3.7. Product Profile

12.4.KD025: Kadmon Corporation, LLCs

12.4.1. Drug Description

12.4.2. Other Development Activities

12.4.3. Clinical Development

12.4.4. Clinical Trials Information

12.4.5. Safety and Efficacy

12.4.6. Product Profile

12.5.PRM 151: Promedior, Inc.

12.5.1. Drug Description

12.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.5.3. Other Development Activities

12.5.4. Clinical Development

12.5.5. Clinical Trials Information

12.5.6. Safety and Efficacy

12.5.7. Product Profile

12.6.GLPG1690: Galapagos NV

12.6.1. Drug Description

12.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.6.3. Other Development Activities

12.6.4. Clinical Development

12.6.5. Clinical Trials Information

12.6.6. Safety and Efficacy

12.6.7. Product Profile

13. Other Promising Candidates

13.1.CC-90001: Celgene Corporation

13.1.1. Drug Description

13.1.2. Clinical Development

13.1.3. Clinical Trials Information

13.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.1.5. Product Profile

13.2.LT-1001: Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

13.2.1. Drug Description

13.2.2. Other Development Activities

13.2.3. Clinical Development

13.2.4. Clinical Trials Information

13.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

13.2.6. Product Profile

13.3.LT-1002: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

13.3.1. Drug Description

13.3.2. Other Development Activities

13.3.3. Clinical Development

13.3.4. Clinical Trials Information

13.3.5. Product Profile

13.4.BG00011: Biogen Inc.

13.4.1. Drug Description

13.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

13.4.3. Other Development Activities

13.4.4. Clinical Development

13.4.5. Clinical Trials Information

13.4.6. Safety and Efficacy

13.4.7. Product Profile

13.5.PBI4050: ProMetic Life Sciences

13.5.1. Drug Description

13.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

13.5.3. Other Development Activities

13.5.4. Clinical Development

13.5.5. Clinical Trials Information

13.5.6. Safety and Efficacy

13.5.7. Product Profile

13.6.TD139: Galecto Biotech

13.6.1. Drug Description

13.6.2. Other Development Activities

13.6.3. Clinical Development

13.6.4. Clinical Trials Information

13.6.5. Safety and Efficacy

13.6.6. Product Profile

13.7.VAY736: Novartis

13.7.1. Drug Description

13.7.2. Other Development Activities

13.7.3. Clinical Development

13.7.4. Clinical Trials Information

13.7.5. Product Profile

13.8.TAS-115: Taiho Pharmaceutical

13.8.1. Drug Description

13.8.2. Clinical Development

13.8.3. Clinical Trials Information

13.8.4. Product Profile

13.9.ND-L02-s0201: Nitto Denko Corporation

13.9.1. Drug Description

13.9.2. Other Development Activities

13.9.3. Clinical Development

13.9.4. Clinical Trials Information

13.9.5. Safety and Efficacy

13.9.6. Product Profile

13.10.           Nalbuphine ER: Trevi Therapeutics

13.10.1.    Drug Description

13.10.2.    Clinical Development

13.10.3.    Clinical Trials Information

13.10.4.    Product Profile

13.11.           RVT-1601: Respivant Sciences

13.11.1.    Drug Description

13.11.2.    Clinical Development

13.11.3.    Clinical Trials Information

13.11.4.    Safety and Efficacy

13.11.5.    Product Profile

13.12.           Gefapixant: Merck & Co.

13.12.1.    Drug Description

13.12.2.    Other Development Activities

13.12.3.    Clinical Development

13.12.4.    Clinical Trials Information

13.12.5.    Safety and Efficacy

13.12.6.    Product Profile

14. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Market Analysis

14.1.  Key Findings

14.2.  Total Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 7MM

14.3.  Therapy Based Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 7MM

15. Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by Country

15.1.United States Market Analysis

15.1.1. Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the US

15.1.2. Therapy Based Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the US

15.2.EU5 Market Outlook

15.2.1.  Germany

15.2.1.1. Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Germany

15.2.1.2. Therapy Based Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Germany

15.2.2.  France

15.2.2.1. Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in France

15.2.2.2. Therapy Based Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in France

15.2.3.  Italy

15.2.3.1. Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Italy

15.2.3.2. Therapy Based Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Italy

15.2.4.  United Kingdom

15.2.4.1. Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the UK

15.2.4.2. Therapy Based Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the UK

15.2.5.  Spain

15.2.5.1. Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Spain

15.2.5.2. Therapy Based Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Spain

15.3.Japan: Market Analysis

15.3.1. Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Japan

15.3.2. Therapy Based Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Japan

16. Market Drivers of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

17. Market Barriers of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

18. Appendix

18.1.  Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Download full report @https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-market
Tags

Our Address

  • Curious Desk
    • 445 E Ohio Street, Unit 2708 Chicago, IL 60611
  • +1 (773) 654-0355
    • [email protected]