DelveInsight’s ‘Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of IPFs in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Geography Covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
Study Period: 2017–2030
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a rare, chronic, progressive fibrosing interstitial pneumonia which is found to affect the middle-aged and older adults; and affects lung tissue (alveoli in particular) by either thickening, stiffening, or persistent and progressive scarring (fibrosis) which increases irreversibly over time. If an individual has IPF, scarring affects the air sacs, limiting the amount of oxygen that gets into the blood. With less oxygen in the blood, one can get breathlessness from everyday activities, like walking. This group of lung disorders is also known as ‘Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases,’ which is characterized by a broader umbrella of ‘Interstitial Lung Diseases (IDLs).
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology
The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drug Chapters
This segment of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook
The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.
This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Uptake
This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017–2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Insights
- Patient Population
- Therapeutic Approaches
- Pipeline Analysis
- Market Size and Trends
- Market Opportunities
- Impact of upcoming Therapies
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Key Strengths
- 1 Year Forecast
- 7MM Coverage
- Epidemiology Segmentation
- Drugs Uptake
- Highly Analyzed Market
- Key Cross Competition
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Assessment
- Current Treatment Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles
- Market Attractiveness
- Market Drivers and Barriers
What is Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis?
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive disease characterized by the aberrant accumulation of fibrotic tissue in the lungs parenchyma, associated with significant morbidity and poor prognosis.
What was the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size in the 7 major markets (7MM)?
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size was 1,510 Million in the 7MM in 2017
Which geography accounted for the largest Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size?
The US accounted for the largest Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size among the 7MM
What are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers?
The grant of special regulatory designations, several therapies in the pipeline from various companies, an increase in the prevalence of fibrotic diseases are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers
What are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers?
The prognosis of patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis remains poor, lack of accurate diagnostic procedures and, specific validating biomarkers, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is associated with high mortality rates are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers
How many companies are developing drugs for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis?
MediciNova, FibroGen, Kadmon Corporation, Promedior, Inc, Galapagos NV are developing drugs for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis