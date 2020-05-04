DelveInsight’s ‘Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of IPFs in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017–2030

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a rare, chronic, progressive fibrosing interstitial pneumonia which is found to affect the middle-aged and older adults; and affects lung tissue (alveoli in particular) by either thickening, stiffening, or persistent and progressive scarring (fibrosis) which increases irreversibly over time. If an individual has IPF, scarring affects the air sacs, limiting the amount of oxygen that gets into the blood. With less oxygen in the blood, one can get breathlessness from everyday activities, like walking. This group of lung disorders is also known as ‘Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases,’ which is characterized by a broader umbrella of ‘Interstitial Lung Diseases (IDLs).

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drug Chapters

This segment of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017–2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Key Strengths

1 Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Drugs Uptake

Highly Analyzed Market

Key Cross Competition

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market

To understand the future market competition in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market.

What is Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis?

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive disease characterized by the aberrant accumulation of fibrotic tissue in the lungs parenchyma, associated with significant morbidity and poor prognosis.

What was the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size in the 7 major markets (7MM)?

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size was 1,510 Million in the 7MM in 2017

Which geography accounted for the largest Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size?

The US accounted for the largest Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size among the 7MM

What are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers?

The grant of special regulatory designations, several therapies in the pipeline from various companies, an increase in the prevalence of fibrotic diseases are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers

What are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers?

The prognosis of patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis remains poor, lack of accurate diagnostic procedures and, specific validating biomarkers, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is associated with high mortality rates are the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers

How many companies are developing drugs for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis?

MediciNova, FibroGen, Kadmon Corporation, Promedior, Inc, Galapagos NV are developing drugs for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis