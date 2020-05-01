Identity Analytics Market Growth Overview, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecasts till 2027

Identity analytics solutions combine the power of advanced analytics and big data in order help for detecting identity-related risks within organization’s IT infrastructures. Identity analytics solutions are gaining high acceptance due to the growing demand among enterprises to automate critical identity-related access provision, authentication and de-provision. These solutions are mainly used for various applications such as, account management, customer management, fraud detection, GRC management, identity and access management, and others.

Increasing instances and complexity of identity-related data breaches and frauds resulting in heavy loss of revenue for various companies and organization that is enabling them to adopt identity analytics solutions, which is the key factor propelling the growth of identity analytics market. Moreover, development of cloud-based solutions & services and introduction of Ml/Ai-Powered solutions are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for identity analytics market in the coming years. However, lack of awareness and budget constraints are the major restraints for the growth of the identity analytics market.

The “Identity Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Identity Analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Identity Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Identity Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players of Identity Analytics Market:

Oracle Corp., Verint Systems, LogRhythm, Inc., Quantum Secure, Inc., Hitachi ID Systems, Sailpoint Technologies, Centrify, Prolifics, Inc., Nexis GmbH, and Brainwave GRC among others

The Global Identity Analytics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Identity Analytics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Identity Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

