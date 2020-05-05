Human Enhancement Market 2016-2022 / Size, Share, Revenue Growth And Demand Forecast

Human enhancement deals with the application of technology to overcome human physical and mental disabilities. This results in augmentation in a person’s abilities. Human enhancement can cure diseases and disabilities as well as upgrade human aptitude. Advancement in IT has given a big boost to human advancement by leading to the development of a greater range of implants and offbeat technologies. The human enhancement market is not limited to treating illness but also improving quality of living.

Market Dynamics

The human development market is expected to grow at the rate of X% to reach X billion in the forecast period. Awareness among people towards health issues, advancement in technology and measures taken by government and the public to improve healthcare will drive the growth in human enhancement market.

Market Segmentation

The human enhancement market can be segmented on the basis of products, application and geography. On the basis of products they are classified as In-Built and Wearable enhancement. Wearable enhancement can be further categorized into Eyewear, Body-Wear, Wrist-Wear, Footwear, and Other Wear. Based on application they can be divided into Healthcare, Defence and others .

Key Players

The key players in this field Google, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , BrainGate Company, Vuzix Corporation , B-Temia Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

