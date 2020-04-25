How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2026

A recent market study on the global Wood Preservative Coatings market reveals that the global Wood Preservative Coatings market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Wood Preservative Coatings market is discussed in the presented study.

The Wood Preservative Coatings market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Wood Preservative Coatings market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Wood Preservative Coatings market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Wood Preservative Coatings market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Wood Preservative Coatings market.

the demand for lumber, which in turn drives the wood preservative coatings market. Wood is considered to be a least energy intensive building material as compared to other building materials such as plastic, steel, concrete etc., that require more energy to convert the raw materials to the end product. Also, factors such as the availability of wood at cheaper costs compared to its substitutes, wide range of types and sizes and high material stiffness of wood further fuel the consumption of wood preservative coatings.

Canada has around 30% of the world’s boreal forest that consists of trees such as larch, poplar, pine etc. Production of soft wood constitutes a major share in Canada, wherein the conversion of wood to various products is significant. According to the Canadian Wood Council, the forests in Canada are more protected than any other country in the world with independent certifications. Soft wood from Canada is exported to the U.S, representing one-third consumption. A large production of lumber necessitates the requirement of wood preservative coatings in order to prevent the wood from decaying due to environmental factors such as climatic conditions. The presence of robust forestry coupled with sustainable forestry management fuels the wood preservative coatings market in North America.

The Energy and Environmental Design programme of the U.S. Green Building Council certifies wood preservative coating products that have low VOCs and are formaldehyde free. Also, the presence of toxins and carcinogenic ingredients in the products are verified and if present, restrictions are imposed. These stringent standards and regulations help in driving revenue growth of the wood preservative coatings market in North America.

High solid technology, low odour and high durability products for interior wood coatings is the new trend in North America

The trend of usage of water-borne coatings is significant in the North America wood preservative coatings market. An increasing awareness among consumers regarding the usage of eco-friendly coating products is prevailing. Also, UV wood coatings are being used for industrial applications owing to the fast curing and high production efficiency offered by such coatings. Besides, high solid technology involving less solvent and more solids use is currently a prominent trend in the North America wood preservative coatings market. Also, low odour and high durable coatings are increasingly preferred by consumers in the North America wood preservative coatings market.

Preservative coatings for wood products are essential for increasing the product life span. Among various preservatives, insect repellent is estimated to hold major share both in terms of value and volume owing to its inherent advantages of protection from decay. The borates, azoles, pentachlorophenol etc. type of insect preservatives are more preferred by consumers. The market for stains and varnishes is quite fragmented with the presence of several domestic players. The demand for wood preservative coatings for protective as well as decorative purposes influences the stains and varnishes segments.

