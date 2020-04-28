How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Medicinal Mushrooms Market 2018 – 2028

“

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global medicinal mushrooms market are Banken Champignons B.V., Far West Fungi, Hokkaido Reishi Co., Ltd, Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn, Mushroom Table, DXN, Nikkei Marketing Limited, M/S.MAHAGRO INDIA, Chaga Mountain, Inc., Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises, Concord Farms and SSD Mushrooms amongst others.

Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market: Key Takeaways

In 2015, the company Project Juice which is an organic food & beverage company based in California, launched lattes which are infused with medicinal mushrooms in the form of adaptogens. The product includes in the medicinal mushrooms such as chaga and reishi.

Opportunities for Medicinal Mushrooms Market Participants

Rising consumer awareness and educational marketing is the key strategy that will help the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market. The key demographic for the medicinal mushrooms market is the high-end consumer. The products can be marketed through the fashion magazine, spas and other beauty supplements stores. The medicinal mushrooms market is expected to witness growth particularly in the developing countries where the shelves of the retail stores are stacked with unusual and rare functional food and beverages. Entering into collaborations with various herbal supplements distributing chains and strategically educate the key demographic may further catalyze the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

