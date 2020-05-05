All News

How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2023

May 5, 2020
5 Min Read

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

  • Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
  • Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market
  • Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market
  • Recent advancements in the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market landscape
  • In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

market dynamics affecting the demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment globally. As a part of our market dynamics analysis, we have analyzed the market drivers, market restraints, and market opportunities. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the global oil and gas static and rotating equipment market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment globally. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. The report also includes a glimpse of the global oil and gas static and rotating equipment value chain. 

 
The interaction and roles of various stakeholders in the value chain starting from technology development and manufacturing to the deployment and final end-use have been elucidated in detail. The market attractiveness analysis involves benchmarking and ranking of each region on the basis of numerous parameters. The parameters selected are likely to have a pronounced effect on the demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment market in that region, both currently and in the near future. Raw material supply and demand outlook have been analyzed in detail considering two of the critical materials required for manufacturing the equipment: steel and copper. Regional demand balances and future market trends have been analyzed for both copper and steel, with forward looking analysis on prices of such commodities. Labor price outlook and the general scenario for aftermarket services have also been analyzed in depth.
 
Key players in the oil and gas static and rotating market include Alfa Laval AB, Atlas Copco AB, Pentair plc, General Electric Company, Metso Oyj, Siemens AG, Tenaris SA, Sulzer Limited, FMC Technologies Inc., OAO TMK, Technip SA, Flowserve Corporation, Doosan Group, Wärtsilä, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues, business strategies, recent developments, and recent major supplies to the oil and gas industry.
 
Oil and Gas Static and Rotating Equipment Market: Product Type Analysis
  • Oil and Gas Static Equipment
    • Valves
    • Boilers
    • Heat Exchangers
      • Shell and Tube
      • Air Cooled
  • Oil and Gas Rotating Equipment
    • Compressors
    • Turbines
    • Pumps
Oil and Gas Static and Rotating Equipment Market: Regional Analysis
  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • Norway
    • U.K.
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Nigeria
    • Algeria
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa
  • South and Central America
    • Brazil
  • Rest of South and Central America

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market:

  1. Which company in the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market is leading in terms of innovation?
  2. The demand from which end-user is expected to drive the growth of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market?
  3. What are the growth opportunities for market players in the developing regions?
  4. What are the various distribution channels adopted by market players in the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market?
  5. How are emerging market players establishing their presence in the current market landscape?
