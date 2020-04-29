How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Spirulina Market : Algenol Biofuels, DDW, DIC CORPORATION

The Global Spirulina Market report is an all-encompassing study of the Spirulina market revealing key forecast to 2026.

Spirulina is a natural algae powder known as cyanobacteria that comprises potent level of proteins, antioxidants, and vitamin B and other nutrients. Spirulina exhibits various benefits such as lowering of LDL and triglyceride levels and anticancer properties. It also reduces blood pressure, is effective against anemia, and improves muscle strength. The global spirulina market generated $346 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $779 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The increase in use of spirulina as a dietary food supplement, owing to its high nutritional content is the major factor that drives the spirulina market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of healthy food in developed countries fuel the market growth of spirulina in food & beverages. The rise in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, immune diseases, and other diseases boosts the demand of spirulina.

Leading Manufacturers Analysis in Global Spirulina Market 2020-2023: Algenol Biofuels Inc., Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co, Ltd., CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S, CYANOTECH CORPORATION, DDW Inc., DIC CORPORATION

Spirulina Market: Type Segment Analysis

Arthrospira Platensis

Arthrospira Maxima

Spirulina Market: Applications Segment Analysis

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

and Others

Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure and disposable income among the population is anticipated to increase the market growth. However, limited resource of spirulina as it is extracted from the freshwater sources that are available in very few areas hinders the market growth. Emerging economies such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global spirulina market is segmented into type, application, drug formulation, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Platensis. Based on application, it is categorized into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, agriculture, feed, and others. Based on drug formulation, the spirulina market is categorized into powder, tablet & capsule, liquid, and granule & gelling agent. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Highlights of the Spirulina Market:

Readability: The Global Spirulina Market 2020-2023 report brings forward a clear understanding of the Spirulina market based on growth, constraints, opportunities, feasibility study.

Global Coverage: The report presents a global yet concise study of the Spirulina market based on statistics from major geographical regions.

Comprehensive: The Global Spirulina Market 2020-2023 report is based on comprehensive study of key Spirulina market regions and segments providing analysis of improving business sections.

Diverse: The report presents distinct aspects of Spirulina market including technological development, economic factors, opportunities and threats to the growth of Spirulina market.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SPIRULINA MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: SPIRULINA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: SPIRULINA MARKET, BY DRUG FORMULATION

CHAPTER 7: SPIRULINA MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

