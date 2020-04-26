How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Research report covers the UBS Group Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2025

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has forced many companies in the UBS Group market to halt their business operations in order comply with the new government rulings. This pause in operations are directly impacting the revenue flow of the UBS Group market. Thus, companies in the UBS Group market can purchase our reports that showcase a fresh analysis of COVID-19 and its repercussions on the market landscape.

The report provides critical insights related to the establised companies operating in the UBS Group market. The revenue generated, product range, and financials of each company is included in the report.

Summary

UBS Group offers wealth management, banking, asset management, and investment banking solutions. Wealth management includes philanthropy, retirement and financial planning, international business solutions, and advisory services. Personal and corporate banking offers financing, investing, and transaction banking. Asset management comprises traditional and alternative investments and platform services. Investment banking includes research, foreign exchange, risk management, advisory, and equity and debt capital market services. The group serves customers through branch offices, online portals, and relationship managers. The bank operates in Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.

This report provides insights into UBS’s digital transformation strategies, accelerator programs, and innovation centers. It also gives an overview of its technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, as well as insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. In addition, the report includes details of the company’s estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope

– UBS launched Digital Factory, which brings together interdisciplinary teams in a central location and tasks them with developing digital solutions.

– UBS has been active in the deployment of robotic process automation to reduce manual work and enhance system stability.

– UBS Innovation Lab focuses on blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies, along with smart contracts and fintech innovations.

Regional Landscape

The regional landscape section of the report provides resourceful insights related to the scenario of the UBS Group market in different regions. Further, the market attractiveness assessment of each region provides players a clear understanding of the overall growth potential in each regional market.

End-User Analysis

The report provides an in-depth understanding of the various end-users of the UBS Group along with the market share, size, and revenue generated by each end-user.

