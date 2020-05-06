How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Proximity Mobile Payment Market ,2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

A recent market study on the global Proximity Mobile Payment market reveals that the global Proximity Mobile Payment market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Proximity Mobile Payment market is discussed in the presented study.

The Proximity Mobile Payment market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Proximity Mobile Payment market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Proximity Mobile Payment market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/11394?source=atm

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Proximity Mobile Payment market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Proximity Mobile Payment market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Proximity Mobile Payment Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Proximity Mobile Payment market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Proximity Mobile Payment market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Proximity Mobile Payment market

The presented report segregates the Proximity Mobile Payment market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Proximity Mobile Payment market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/11394?source=atm

Segmentation of the Proximity Mobile Payment market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Proximity Mobile Payment market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Proximity Mobile Payment market report.

Market: Dynamics

The report analyzes the major drivers affecting the performance of the global proximity mobile payment market. The effect of major factors driving the demand for proximity mobile payment solutions is discussed in detail in the report, which also provides a clear picture of the most important restraints affecting the market. The mechanism through which these influential factors affect the global proximity mobile payment market is discussed in detail in the report. Economic and regulatory factors affecting the dynamics between the proximity mobile payment market’s drivers and restraints are also elaborated in the report.

Key drivers for the global proximity mobile payment market include the rising adoption of smartphones among various user demographics, rising preference among customers for mobile payment technology, and the increasing ease of making widespread installation of the technological infrastructure required for advanced systems such as proximity mobile payment.

Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Segmentation

By mode of payment, the global proximity mobile payment market is bifurcated into near field communication and barcode. Of these, near field communication, valued at US$43.6 bn in 2017, is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years. Near field communication accounted for 75.3% of the global proximity mobile payment market in 2017 and is likely to become even more important to the market by 2022, when it is expected to account for 87.7% of the global market. The near field communication segment is likely to reach a value of US$360.9 bn by 2022 at a whopping 52.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Geographically, North America is expected to remain the dominant contributor to the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years. The North America proximity mobile payment market was valued at US$13 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to more than US$98 bn by 2022 at a robust 49.8% CAGR therein.

Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global proximity mobile payment market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Visa Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Square Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Mastercard Incorporated, and CVS Health Group.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/11394?source=atm