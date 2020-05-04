How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Playroom Furniture Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Playroom Furniture market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Playroom Furniture market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Playroom Furniture market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Playroom Furniture market.

As per the report, the Playroom Furniture market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Playroom Furniture market are highlighted in the report. Although the Playroom Furniture market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Playroom Furniture market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Playroom Furniture market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Playroom Furniture market

Segmentation of the Playroom Furniture Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Playroom Furniture is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Playroom Furniture market.

Playroom Furniture Market: Partnership between Leading Players to Introduced Novel Products Influencing Growth

Companies operating in the playroom furniture market have directed their focus toward the provision of innovative designs that fall in line with interest of children. Playroom furniture with superhero designs dedicated for boys and dollhouses for girls are key trends observed in the market since the recent past. As the residential sector is witnessing a resurgent growth worldwide, to cater housing requirements of the growing population, manufacturers have introduced a wide variety of theme-based playroom furniture to leverage the potential opportunities.

Leading stakeholders in the market are joining forces to enhance their portfolio and introduce novel products in the market. A prime example of such partnerships is the one between Pottery Barn – North America’s leading furniture brand, with Lilly Pulitzer – a renowned resort wear brand. The partnership has recently introduced the collection of Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn Kids. On the back of surging number of working women, day care centers have been gaining increased traction worldwide, wherein manufacturers of playroom furniture are focusing to capitalize the opportunity. This is another key growth determinant for the playroom furniture market.

With the growing consumer appetite for online shopping, playroom furniture manufacturers have adopted online sales channel to expand the exposure of their products. Playroom furniture has become one of the popular categories sought by consumers on e-commerce platforms. Domestic playroom furniture manufacturers are approaching online portals such as Trendsutra Platform Service Private Limited (pepperfry.com) and Urban Ladder to showcase their products. Along with organized retailing, the online retail platform is expected to add fuel to the growth of the playroom furniture market.

Important questions pertaining to the Playroom Furniture market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Playroom Furniture market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Playroom Furniture market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Playroom Furniture market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Playroom Furniture market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

