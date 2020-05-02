How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Now Available Bakery Enzymes Market Forecast And Growth 2019-2025

The latest report on the Bakery Enzymes market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Bakery Enzymes market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Bakery Enzymes market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Bakery Enzymes market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Bakery Enzymes market.

The report reveals that the Bakery Enzymes market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Bakery Enzymes market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Bakery Enzymes market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Bakery Enzymes market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

This report covers the global bakery enzymes market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints in each of the seven regions/countries which are currently influencing the bakery enzymes market. Furthermore, the report gives a complete region/country-wise analysis of 2018 and 2028 estimates of the total revenue and consumption of bakery enzymes. Porter’s five forces model, cost structure analysis, PEST analysis, and scenario forecast of every region/country are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Based on application, the global bakery enzymes market is segmented into breads, cakes & pastries, and cookies & biscuits. The breads segment is predicted to dominate the market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the forecast period. Bakery enzymes find profound application in baked goods or bakery products. This is supported by the development of new product formulations that are more stable and temperature compatible in case of bakery products. For instance, the usage of bakery enzymes for breads is gaining significant prominence among end-use companies.

Based on product type segmentation, the global bakery enzymes market is segmented into carbohydrase, protease, lipase, and others. The carbohydrase bakery enzyme segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period of forecast. Also, the lipase bakery enzyme segment is likely to record a high CAGR in the coming years.

Based on form, the global bakery enzymes market is segmented into powder and liquid. The powder form of bakery enzymes is dominating the current market, and is expected to bolster its presence during the period of forecast.

Based on regional segmentation, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to collectively account for more than 85% share of the global bakery enzymes market, which is expected to increase by 2028 end. MEA is another significant regional market, which is projected to register a high CAGR in terms of value and volume among other regions in the global bakery enzymes market during the forecast period.

For analyzing the market size in terms of volume, the per capita consumption of bakery products in major consuming regions has been considered. The overview of industrial enzymes was viewed and application of enzymes in food and beverage industry was benchmarked. The data modeling approach has been carried out by analyzing the total average of source crop/feedstock planted, average yield, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into extract used in the production of bakery enzymes and its derivatives, etc. The weighted average selling price for bakery enzymes was considered to estimate the market size of bakery enzymes in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries, and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides the detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the key market players covered in this report are Danisco A/S (DuPont), Royal DSM, AlindaVelco S.A., Amano Enzymes, Advanced Enzymes, Novozymes, Maps Enzymes Limited, AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Food), Puratos Group, Kerry Group, Corbion N.V., Mirpain, VEMO 99 Ltd., LEVEKING, BASF, DeutscheBack (Stern-Wywiol Gruppe), Caldic B.V., BDF Natural Ingredients, Lallemand. Bakery enzyme manufacturers are looking towards improving their sourcing processes and technologies. This is further supported by agreements with local participants across different regions. Also, companies are focused on proliferating their product portfolios in accordance with the customers of varied applications. The increasing demand for baked goods, increasing concerns towards health and nutritional food, progression in technologies, diminishing usage of synthetic food additives like emulsifiers, an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat food products are some of the most crucial driving factors of the bakery enzymes market. As bakery enzymes improve the texture of bread, increase the volume of bread, dough conditioning solutions, and improve color and taste, the demand for bakery enzymes has increased substantially.

Key Segments Covered

Analysis by Product Type

Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipase

Others

Analysis by Application

Breads

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Analysis by Form

Powder

Liquid

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest Of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Important Doubts Related to the Bakery Enzymes Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Bakery Enzymes market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Bakery Enzymes market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Bakery Enzymes market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Bakery Enzymes market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Bakery Enzymes market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Bakery Enzymes market

