How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Nigeria Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Guide Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry

Summary

Nigeria primarily offers production-sharing agreements and sole risk contracts for upstream operations. In 2019, the country increased royalties payable on crude oil and condensate produced in inland basins and deepwater areas. The updated regime increases the fiscal burden for new investments in these areas, which may reduce the level of interest in the upcoming licensing round depending on the acreage offered. The government is also seeking to increase revenue generated from current PSCs though back-dated arrears. This, coupled with the non-passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (now split into four separate bills) both reduces the stability of Nigeria’s investment climate and increases uncertainty for investors which may extend into the medium term, particularly as the planned bills are expected to overhaul the current petroleum regulations, including the existing deepwater PSC framework.

Nigeria Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Guide, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Nigerias upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the states take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Nigerias upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Scope

– Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Nigeria

– Assessment of the current fiscal regimes state take and attractiveness to investors

– Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

– Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

– Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

– Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

– Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Nigeria

